Female Trump surrogates aim to gin up support before Donald Trump speech in Pennsylvania

Many eyes are focused on Pennsylvania in the waning hours of the presidential election this year, and Donald Trump’s surrogates are not going to let the battleground state go unattended Monday, especially when it comes to women.

While Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is holding campaign rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia on Monday, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will lead the charge for the Republican nominee in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Keystone State appears to be a toss-up heading into Election Day Eve. Lara Trump will lead a “Team Trump Women’s Tour” on Monday. While Harris has been assumed to have a monopoly on the women’s vote, Republicans are sticking with a challenge for female-cast ballots until Tuesday.

Lara Trump, married to Trump’s son Eric, will make a special appearance before Trump speaks at the Reading Santander Arena. Trump won’t speak until 2 p.m., but Lara Trump, also the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, will whip up crowds as they arrive at the arena in the morning.

Lara Trump will also be joined by several other women involved in the Republican push to elect Trump to his second presidential term. Other women surrogates to join Lara Trump outside the arena to energize the crowd include: Mehek Cooke, lawyer and media consultant; Emily Austin, influencer; Ellie Cohanim, former U.S. Deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the U.S. Department of State; Kira Girard, television personality; Erin Elmore, attorney, commentator, and Apprentice Season 3 contestant; Sheila Nazarian-Mobin, surgeon; Morgan Ortagus, former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State; and Ginger Gaetz, wife of Florida U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz, will speak outdoors before doors opening at Trump’s Rally in Reading.

Most voter opinion polls show the race in Pennsylvania is simply too close to call. The latest poll by USA Today-Suffolk on Friday showed the race virtually deadlocked in the swing state between Trump and Harris. That poll showed that each candidate had 49% support from voters, with a margin of error of 4.4%.