Gulf Coast and Central Florida Spectrum stations to ramp up election coverage as voting draws to close

While the presidential race will be the hallmark contest in the elections once voting polls close Tuesday night, Spectrum Bay News 9 in the Tampa area and Spectrum News 13 in the Orlando area will be providing up-to-the minute ballot counting results for vast areas of Florida.

As a prelude to the polls closing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory and Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual will be providing previews of the key election races on the national and state level in a special three-hour edition that begins at 4 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. The special preview will outline the essential state races on the ballot before the final voting day on Tuesday.

Then after polls close on Tuesday, both Spectrum stations will begin their ongoing coverage of “Decision 2024” beginning at 7 p.m.

“”The (outlets) will provide updates throughout the night from the headquarters of candidates from key races, updates on the amendments, as well as live acceptance and concession speeches, and analyzing data from (The Associated Press) VoteCast, providing a glimpse into the mood of voters. Additionally, Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13’s coverage will include a mix of Spectrum News+’s national coverage of the presidential election and general election reporting from across the country,” a Spectrum news release said.

Holly will be one of the anchors in the Tampa area on Bay News 9 for election-night coverage along with anchors Rick Elmhorst and Jeff Butera.

“Political analysts former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Hillsborough County Republican State Committeewoman April Schiff, will provide perspective from both sides of the aisle,” the Spectrum news release said.

The Orlando area coverage on Spectrum 13 will be anchored by Ybeth and fellow anchors Greg Angel and Tammie Fields.

The Central Florida coverage will be augmented by political analysis from “former Florida State Representative Dick Batchelor and former Orange County Clerk of Court Eddie Fernandez.”