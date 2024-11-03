Bill Clinton stumps for Kamala Harris in Central Florida

The implications from Tuesday’s election could last for decades since the next president could pick two more U.S. Supreme Court justices, former President Bill Clinton warned Sunday as he campaigned for Kamala Harris outside Orlando.

“We turned the clock back today, and you got an hour of sleep,” Clinton told the crowd of a few hundred outside an Eatonville church. “If you turn it back 50 years, you’ll never forgive yourself.”

Clinton rallied GOTV on the final day of Orange County’s early voting at Eatonville’s Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in the nation’s oldest all-Black incorporated town.

“You got to show up. You can win in Florida,” Clinton urged. “We can win in Carolina. We can win everywhere. I’m going to North Georgia when I leave you.”

“Stand up, show up, and lift up your country together. We need you.”

Polls indicate Donald Trump is leading Harris in Florida, and the GOP has an advantage in early voting numbers, but Democrats argue the Sunshine State is in play.

Clinton told the crowd that Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell might upset Sen. Rick Scott.

“You’ve got a great candidate,” he said. “She actually has a chance to beat Sen. Scott.”

Clinton steered clear of the controversy of Gaza and Israel after he faced criticism from his previous remarks on the campaign trail in Michigan.

Instead, Clinton maintained his folksy pitch Sunday, talking for 30 minutes as he described Trump as a bully who is out of touch with Americans and will continue to fight against women’s reproductive freedom rights. Clinton expressed his outrage over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rica a “floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally.

“Every time I go to Puerto Rico, I never cease to be amazed by the number of people who always offer themselves up to serve in the United States military,” Clinton countered.

Occasionally, Clinton was light-hearted in his jabs.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” 78-year-old Clinton said, recalling his political career. “I’m almost as old as Donald Trump.”

Joining Clinton onstage were U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Monique Worrell, who is running for state attorney after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her.

The Florida Democrats argued another Trump presidency will bring rising costs to the Middle Class, repeal away more reproductive freedom and give Trump unchecked power over fears about Project 2025 pushed by the Heritage Foundation.

“Trump has an enemy list,” said Soto, a Democrat from Kissimmee. “Kamala will have a to-do list.”

The Democratic leaders urged the crowd to call friends to get them to the polls and early vote Sunday as crowd-goers held signs that read “Florida for Harris-Walz” and wore T-shirts that said “Black Joy!”

The rally took place a few blocks from Eatonville’s first-ever early polling site where crowds waited outside to cast their ballots before early voting ends 8 p.m. Sunday in Orange County.

Election Day polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday in Orange County.