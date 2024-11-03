November 3, 2024
Prediction market between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump evens out as early voting ends

A.G. GancarskiNovember 3, 20242min1

Trump harris
Harris' Saturday surge ebbed as Sunday progressed.

After a Kamala Harris surge Saturday after an Iowa poll showing her leading and a guest spot on Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump has rallied in the PredictIt prediction market.

The PredictIt market for “which party wins the presidency” finds the price of a Democrats’ “Yes” Share slightly higher than Republicans: 54 cents to 52 cents, after GOP shares went up by three cents in the last 24 hours and Democrats’ went down by the same.

The “winner of the 2024 presidential election” market also is approaching equilibrium after Harris being up 8 cents over Trump. A Harris “Yes” is 53 cents, while Trump’s is at 52. The spread was as high as 57-49.

Harris the next president is 54 cents for a yes, 46 cents for a no. That is down two points day over day.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousPaula Stark squeaked into office in 2022. Will spending scandals open her to defeat by Maria Revelles?

One comment

  • I Am Garbage

    November 3, 2024 at 7:06 pm

    Are you better off now than you were four years ago? It’s the economy stupid and it appears many of the Kammy voters have amnesia with regards to that. Then there is the Southern Border debacle. That right there should disqualify her.

    Reply

Categories