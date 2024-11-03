Prediction market between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump evens out as early voting ends

After a Kamala Harris surge Saturday after an Iowa poll showing her leading and a guest spot on Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump has rallied in the PredictIt prediction market.

The PredictIt market for “which party wins the presidency” finds the price of a Democrats’ “Yes” Share slightly higher than Republicans: 54 cents to 52 cents, after GOP shares went up by three cents in the last 24 hours and Democrats’ went down by the same.

The “winner of the 2024 presidential election” market also is approaching equilibrium after Harris being up 8 cents over Trump. A Harris “Yes” is 53 cents, while Trump’s is at 52. The spread was as high as 57-49.

Harris the next president is 54 cents for a yes, 46 cents for a no. That is down two points day over day.