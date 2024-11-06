Rick Scott bests Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, earns second Senate term

Amid strong Republican turnout during early voting and no polls showing Debbie Mucarsel-Powell winning, there seemed to be little doubt that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott could get six more years.

But it was closer than some might have thought.

The Naples Republican took more than 56% of the vote, in his biggest win in 14 years in politics.

“We did it,” Scott told supporters. “And for once we did it before midnight.”

Scott called it a “team win,” noting he’d won Miami-Dade.

While this was yet another competitive race for Scott, it lacked the drama of 2018. Though not for lack of trying from the challenger.

Mucarsel-Powell ran a spirited campaign, on the attack in a way that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, whom Scott defeated narrowly in 2018, didn’t ever seem to manage. Mucarsel-Powell leaned into a lot of ant-Scott messaging in the form of many late campaign TV ads.

One compared Scott to a snake, and others (“Thief,” “Most Extreme,” “Sold Us Out” and “The Answer”) made the case that the Senator wants to “take away women’s rights, take away Social Security and Medicare.”

“So the question is: Do you want a senator who protects freedom or one who wants to take it away?” Mucarsel-Powell asked.

The Democrat was forced to go on the attack from a distance because Scott refused to debate her, saying he was focused on storm recovery.

Scott called her a “silly socialist” repeatedly, linking her with the left-wing “Squad” and saying that was the reason she only had one term in Congress.

With the Senate race moving toward finality, Scott has another campaign ahead of him still: a second try to lead the GOP caucus, as he looks to replace outgoing Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Next week, we have another election,” Scott said, noting that he challenged McConnell in 2022.

Speaking of that, the Kentucky Republican ripped the former National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair for a “victim” mentality, saying Scott misread the 2022 map and overestimated GOP gains, predicting a majority that didn’t come to pass. For his part, Scott has said he’s “shocked” by the criticisms.

But DC drama notwithstanding, Republicans are lauding the biggest victory of Scott’s career.

“I want to offer my sincere congratulations to my colleague Rick Scott on his resounding victory. Democrats keep trying, but they can’t beat Rick Scott. I look forward to continuing to work with Rick on advancing conservative principles in the United States Senate,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Steve Daines.

Others put it in the context of yet another Red Wave in the Sunshine State.

“Florida voters cemented what we already knew: Florida is TRUMP Country. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, Senator Rick Scott, and Florida Republicans up and down the ballot who are going to Make America Great Again! After four years of the disastrous Harris-Biden administration, Floridians are eager to return to commonsense policies that put their freedoms, their families, and America first,” said Trump Campaign Senior Advisers Danielle Alvarez and Brian Hughes.

“Florida Republicans should take a bow. We knew we were in a strong position to win before today, but we are overwhelmed by the immense support Florida voters gave our Republican candidates—starting with President Donald J. Trump, Senator Rick Scott, our Florida Congressional delegation, and the rejection of the dangerous and deceptive Amendments 3 and 4,” said Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power.