November 4, 2024
New Florida Medicaid Director named
Stock image via Adobe.

Florida Phoenix

MEDICAID - Glowing Neon Sign on stonework wall
'He’s a really good, young guy, bright. He works hard and works well with others.'

There’s a new face to Florida’s Medicaid program.

Brian Meyer is now Deputy Secretary for Medicaid, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) website shows, which makes him the state’s Medicaid Director.

Meyer has been in the position since Oct. 7, AHCA Deputy Chief of Staff Alecia Collins told the Florida Phoenix in an email. He is paid $200,000 annually.

Meyer was initially hired at AHCA in 2005. He worked alongside Tom Wallace, AHCA Deputy Secretary for Health Care Finance and Data, who abruptly resigned his post on Sept. 19. AHCA Secretary Jason Weida announced the departure in an email that also said Wallace was taking annual leave before his resignation took effect.

As of Nov. 1, Wallace’s name still appeared on AHCA’s website and in the state payroll system. Wallace’s annual salary is about $184,000.

Former AHCA Secretary Liz Dudek described Meyer Friday as hardworking.

“He’s a really good, young guy, bright. He works hard and works well with others,” Dudek told the Florida Phoenix.

There were 4.3 million people enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid program as of Sept. 30. Medicaid is a safety net program for the poor, disabled, and elderly. It is jointly funded by federal, state, and even local dollars. The 2024-25 fiscal year budget appropriates $33.34 billion to the program, including $10.9 billion in state tax dollars.

The state spends nearly 40% of its budget on health and human services programs, including Medicaid, but general revenue accounts for about 33% of that amount.

Meyer’s arrival comes as the state is embroiled in a class action suit over the way the state’s Medicaid program is easing out beneficiaries who were added during the COVID public health emergency.

Additionally, the state has finalized provider contracts for its Medicaid managed care and dental programs. Florida requires most Medicaid patients, from infants to the elderly, to enroll in these managed care plans. The agency is preparing to solicit bids for the Medicaid program known as Children’s Medical Services, reserved for children with complex medical conditions.

___

Christine Sexton reporting. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories