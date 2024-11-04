Lincoln Project ad mocks ‘undisciplined baby’ Donald Trump, hypes up staff disloyalty

A new Lincoln Project ad circulating on the eve of Election Day is highlighting unrest within Donlad Trump’s presidential campaign, calling him an “undisciplined baby” and predicting he’s bound for an embarrassing loss Tuesday.
The 49-second spot, titled “Humiliated,” cited recent in the past week on how Trump considered firing his Co-Campaign Manager, Chris LaCivita, after it was revealed he earned $22 million from his work. Sources told The Atlantic that Trump felt the story “made him look like a fool” and exacerbated the former President’s worries about disloyalty among those closest to him.
The ad also referenced an email Co-Manager Susie Wiles sent staff Friday asserting that despite the team’s typically confident tenor, real doubts persist about whether he’ll be able to win, and the campaign is preparing for a potential loss.
“You know you’re losing, Donald. It’s over,” voiceovers in the ad say. “Your team knows it too. They’ve always known. They’re betraying you even before (Kamala Harris) kicks your ass. They whisper to reporters you’re an undisciplined baby — an open secret.”
The ad features recent footage of Trump stumbling while getting into a Trump-branded garbage truck, a supporter holding a “never surrender” sign with Trump’s mug shot (which was taken after he surrendered to authorities) and a news report of Trump’s 34 felony convictions.
A press note from the Lincoln Project said the group — founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and former GOP members to oppose Trump — had to get in “one last zinger before” Election Day.
“Picturing that orange face getting darker with rage, running up the Mar-a-Lago ketchup bill, and of course keeping him awake at night on his crap social media app are just a few of our favorite hobbies. We really love making Trump angry,” the group wrote. “But just remember. Making Trump angry isn’t just for fun. When he blows up, he loses votes.”
6 comments
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
November 4, 2024 at 2:54 pm
Goot Afternoon America,
I know you all agree with me, EARL PITTS AMERICAN, that it will be a great day indeed when “The Sage Donald Trump” assumes the Ovial Office and these slimey snakes of The Stinkin Lincoln project craw back under their rock for 4 years of wanking.
Thank you America,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
Kamala is Brat 🌴🥥🌴
November 4, 2024 at 3:05 pm
Those “late deciding voters” are breaking for Harris 55% and for Trump 45%. Clearly, if this is the case, we’ll know who has been elected by 11PM tomorrow night.
I Am Garbage
November 4, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Of course the Lincoln Project ignores that Kammy had had a staff attrition of well over 90%.
Bill
November 4, 2024 at 3:33 pm
Given that their job is taking the piss out of Trump, why would they care? Maybe if there was such a thing as a conservative with a sense of humor … never mind, playing the victim is pretty much it.
Michael K
November 4, 2024 at 3:35 pm
Kamala’s opponent is running the same campaign he did in 2016 – and 2020 – and now in 2024. Nothing has changed except the candidate is older, slower, more racist, uses more profanity, with more anger, more rambling, and less coherence. The torrent of lies is the same, but now, America is on to his schtick. Attendance at his rallies has been dwindling, and people are leaving early. Watching him try to climb into the garbage truck is cringeworthy. He still has his cult following, but I’d be surprised if he cracks 45% this time.
PeterH
November 4, 2024 at 4:02 pm
I’ve contributed to the Lincoln Project for eight years! Best political effort to save our democracy in decades.
Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
Vote all Republicans out of office!