Lincoln Project ad mocks ‘undisciplined baby’ Donald Trump, hypes up staff disloyalty

A new Lincoln Project ad circulating on the eve of Election Day is highlighting unrest within Donlad Trump’s presidential campaign, calling him an “undisciplined baby” and predicting he’s bound for an embarrassing loss Tuesday.

The 49-second spot, titled “Humiliated,” cited recent in the past week on how Trump considered firing his Co-Campaign Manager, Chris LaCivita, after it was revealed he earned $22 million from his work. Sources told The Atlantic that Trump felt the story “made him look like a fool” and exacerbated the former President’s worries about disloyalty among those closest to him.

The ad also referenced an email Co-Manager Susie Wiles sent staff Friday asserting that despite the team’s typically confident tenor, real doubts persist about whether he’ll be able to win, and the campaign is preparing for a potential loss.

“You know you’re losing, Donald. It’s over,” voiceovers in the ad say. “Your team knows it too. They’ve always known. They’re betraying you even before (Kamala Harris) kicks your ass. They whisper to reporters you’re an undisciplined baby — an open secret.”

The ad features recent footage of Trump stumbling while getting into a Trump-branded garbage truck, a supporter holding a “never surrender” sign with Trump’s mug shot (which was taken after he surrendered to authorities) and a news report of Trump’s 34 felony convictions.

A press note from the Lincoln Project said the group — founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and former GOP members to oppose Trump — had to get in “one last zinger before” Election Day.

“Picturing that orange face getting darker with rage, running up the Mar-a-Lago ketchup bill, and of course keeping him awake at night on his crap social media app are just a few of our favorite hobbies. We really love making Trump angry,” the group wrote. “But just remember. Making Trump angry isn’t just for fun. When he blows up, he loses votes.”