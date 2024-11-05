Floridians can’t check voter registration status. When will the problem be fixed?

As Republicans continue to build a raw vote lead with just hours to go until polls close, Floridians are frustrated by the breakdown of a key website.

The state’s Voter Information Lookup is currently showing an error message when voters enter identifying information to see if they are registered.

The issue arose Tuesday morning, in the wake of Secretary of State Cord Byrd saying that there were no problems with the early Election Day vote.

We’ve reached out to Byrd for clarity on how the problem cropped up and what resolution is expected, and a time frame for a solution.

Well over 8 million Floridians have voted so far and Republicans have a plurality advantage both on Election Day and the early vote.

“Florida GOP now has an 11% turnout lead thanks to HUGE Election Day margins (R+22). About to pass one million more Republican voters than Democrats overall,” remarked Alex Pantinakis, the party’s Political Director.

Florida Democrats say this crash on the registration site is no accident.

“Just like when the unemployment site went down during COVID. It is designed to crash,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

Abdelilah Skhir, senior strategist of the state ACLU, said Florida “must make it a priority to correct this issue.”

“Thousands of voters are looking up their voter information and planning where to vote – this is a delay that interrupts their ability to cast their ballot. With hours left until the polls close, we must ensure that every eligible voter in Florida can participate in the democratic process,” Skhir added.

Amy Keith, executive director of Common Cause Florida, said it was “urgent for voters to be able to find the information they need to vote today.”

“While these websites are down,” Keith added, “voters should call their county supervisor of elections office on the phone to get the information they need before they go vote.”

This is a developing story.