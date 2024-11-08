‘God’s will’ drives Marco Rubio’s next move, as Cabinet speculation swirls

Florida’s senior Senator could be moving on to the Donald Trump administration, but he is telling media that divine providence ultimately will drive what happens in the coming weeks.

During an interview on “The World Over with Raymond Arroyo,” Rubio said “if there’s a better place, if that’s God’s will and plan for my life and then opportunity presents itself, I wouldn’t close the door to it.”

Speculation is rampant that Rubio may end up as Secretary of State, and the elevation of Susie Wiles to Chief of Staff won’t dampen those theories.

Rubio has addressed media across the ideological spectrum regarding whether he wants to serve in the Cabinet. The “God’s will” statement was a rare deviation from what has been a disciplined message from one interview to the next, including in this one, where he said he didn’t want to be “presumptuous” in declaring his interest.

“I haven’t talked to Trump about that and no one’s offered that to me,” Rubio said.

“The way I approach it is the following, and I’m not trying to be coy. I’m trying to be transparent here. Look, I’m interested in helping serving the country at a really key moment. And one of the reasons why I got so involved in the campaign, beyond truly believing that Donald Trump is the right man at the right time, is I feel so deeply that our country is at this inflection point where we’re going to determine with the next hundred years look like. So I want to be a part of making sure we get that right.”

He added that he’s “already in the Senate,” but acknowledged that talk about a Cabinet post is a “conversation we may have” and the “right choices” will be figured out.

Should Rubio move to the executive branch, speculation will then swirl about whom Gov. Ron DeSantis would appoint to the Senate. Names are already floating around the ether, but that conversation will ramp up if Rubio indeed leaves the Senate.