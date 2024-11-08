Marco Rubio says Catholics are moving to Donald Trump as backlash against Democratic secularism

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is breaking down a demographic movement that surprised some observers of this year’s Presidential Election, but not him.
Catholic voters were a pivotal demographic in support of President-elect Donald Trump. Per Washington Post exit polls, 56% of Catholics backed Trump, giving him a 15-point win over Kamala Harris with the group that tripled his 2020 margin with the same demographic against Joe Biden.
“I’m speculating now, but I can speak from personal experience as a Catholic and American and someone who voted and supported Donald Trump. Our faith instills in us, hopefully, a set of values that are ancient and tested and proven and have been true for successful societies, for thousands of years. And we are now living in an era where really important people, really powerful people, are telling us that those values are not just wrong, they’re hateful,” Rubio said.
He referred to transgender athletes in youth sports as examples of Catholic objections.
“We’re being told that if you speak out against these things, you’re some sort of an evil, retrograde, Neanderthal, backward-thinking person. I think there’s a real resistance to that,” Rubio continued.
“We have very powerful people in charge of powerful institutions who openly not just undermine, but mock the values that our faith tries to instill in us. And then of course, I also think people have not ignored these selective prosecutions of peaceful protesters outside of abortion clinics who were treated worse than the rioters who burned down major cities in this country in the Summer of 2020.”
The Senator, in making these comments on “The World Over with Raymond Arroyo,” went on to suggest that the Harris campaign pursued a secularist vote while ignoring Catholic qualms.
“Their campaign was a campaign that was focused on small bubbles in Washington, in New York, in LA, in the entertainment industry, in the activist class,” Rubio said.
“They think their activists on transgender issues, their activists on climate, their activists on immigration, that all of these activists on what they call ‘social justice,’ they think that all these activists are somehow reflective of the broader country. They are not.”
The Senator charged that Democrats were leveraging fringe elements in their coalition at the expense of traditional voters.
“These are people who used to be basically the crazy professors in the faculty club at a university. And now they’re sort of in the mainstream because of the power they have over major institutions, but they are not even close to the majority and (to) huge swaths of our country,” Rubio added.
“In many cases, they’re deeply offensive, and they come across as arrogant, they come across as preachy, they come across as condescending, as they think they’re better than you because of their progressive values versus your backward thinking.”
4 comments
FLPatriot
November 8, 2024 at 9:26 am
More proof that religion is BS. If they support someone that attacks immigrants and God’s children, Is an admitted sexual assaulter, an adulterer then they are not following Jesus’ teachings. THIS is why more people are leaving religion.
Michael
November 8, 2024 at 9:43 am
It is not a religion thing without the age thing. Right to choose passed in all states this election except, FL, SD and NB. It passed in red states like AZ, MT and MO. While 76% of Catholics do not support abortion, it falls to 50/50 amongst Catholic millennials. Abortion failed in FL because the geriatric west coast and panhandle supported Trump’s ‘go back in time’ illusion and abortion voting just went along for the ride down the rabbit hole.
A Day without Hypocrite
November 8, 2024 at 9:42 am
Rubio is not an expert on Catholicism, their Holy Father, preaches Mercy and Charity, something The Great White Satan Trump ,do not believe in,lots of Hispanic Catholic practices superstition,that the Catholic Church caution against ,like worship of the Virgin Mary,who was an Devout Jew and not a Christian Google Hispanic Catholic Superstition Jesus Mother Mary Judaism
Father of Lies Trump
November 8, 2024 at 9:56 am
As a non believer,I wonder do Christian heed the the teaching of their Bible,when it warn them about the Father of Lies, the Devil,in the modern days that would be Trump Google Father Of Lies Trump