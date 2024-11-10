In latest sign of momentum, Marco Rubio backs Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader

Big news in the Senate leadership race Sunday afternoon; in the latest sign of momentum, Marco Rubio is all-in behind his Florida colleague.

“I will be voting for … Rick Scott to be our next Senate GOP leader,” the Senator posted to X.

Scott got ahead of the announcement on a national radio program on Friday.

“He’s going to help me. I spoke with Marco today. He’s been out there doing it. He’s going to continue to support me. He knows the importance of getting something accomplished. So he’s going to do everything that he can to help me. He was very helpful in my election. And he’s going to help make sure we get this vote,” the Naples Republican said on the Mark Levin Show.

When Scott challenged outgoing leader Mitch McConnell after the 2022 Midterms, Rubio was not among the 10 Republicans who broke from the Kentucky political perennial to back his home state colleague. However, this is a different dynamic as the race is wide open, and Scott is building grassroots momentum.

Senators Ron Johnson, Bill Hagerty and Rand Paul are also on board. Outside the Senate, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on endorsing Scott for the leadership role Sunday. Conservative opinion leader Charlie Kirk is also on board.