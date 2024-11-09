November 9, 2024
Florida Strong: Rick Scott says Marco Rubio backs him for Senate Majority Leader

A.G. GancarskiNovember 9, 20243min0

Marco-Rubio-and-Rick-Scott4 copy
Rubio has not formally endorsed as of yet, but Scott says he's working behind the scenes to help.

Florida Senators are united when it comes to who should be atop the Republican Caucus.

That’s the take of Sen. Rick Scott on Friday, who expressed confidence that Florida’s Senior Senator Marco Rubio will back his second bid for GOP Leader in two years.

“He’s going to help me. I spoke with Marco today. He’s been out there doing it. He’s going to continue to support me. He knows the importance of getting something accomplished. So he’s going to do everything that he can to help me. He was very helpful in my election. And he’s going to help make sure we get this vote,” the Naples Republican said on the Mark Levin Show.

Though Rubio hasn’t formally made his pick known to the public, he’s had nothing but good things to say about his colleague from Naples.

“Actually, my home state colleague Rick Scott is in the race. I’m a big fan of his. I think he would do a good job,” Rubio said back in June during a TV interview, though he qualified his remarks by saying he wasn’t going to get involved in the race until after Tuesday’s election.

“It’s not just what he’s done in the Senate. It’s what he did before as Governor. The people remember. He’s always present, he’s always around, he’s always engaged,” Rubio said in October during a radio interview.

When Scott challenged outgoing leader Mitch McConnell after the 2022 Midterms, Rubio was not among the 10 Republicans who broke from the Kentucky political perennial to back his home state colleague.

Things could be different in 2024, it appears.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

