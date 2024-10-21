Marco Rubio says Donald Trump, Rick Scott just need to keep Miami-Dade close to win statewide

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Republican candidates Donald Trump and Rick Scott just need to keep the margins in historically blue Miami-Dade competitive with their Democratic opponents, Kamala Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, in order to win statewide.

“I think they will win Miami-Dade County, but they don’t even have to,” Rubio said on Clay & Buck.

The Senator urged listeners to “remember that this is the county where Democrats used to run up these huge margins to make it competitive statewide.”

“If it’s even close it’s going to be, you know, a very good night for us in Florida,” Rubio said, noting that Scott “spends a lot of time in South Florida” and has “a lot of friends” and a “very strong coalition” behind him.

“It’s not just what he’s done in the Senate. It’s what he did before as Governor. The people remember. He’s always present, he’s always around, he’s always engaged,” Rubio said.

In contrast to Scott, who is “somebody who’s responsive to the needs of South Florida,” Rubio said Mucarsel-Powell was “in Congress for two years, and the first thing she did when she got there was join the Squad” and its “radical left-wing nuts” before losing her re-election.

“They got rid of her after one term in the House,” Rubio said. “So it would be a disaster to the state if she gets anywhere near the Senate beyond sitting in the gallery as a spectator.”