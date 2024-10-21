October 21, 2024
St. Pete launches Debris Collection Dashboard to keep residents updated on storm cleanup progress
Image via city of St. Petersburg

St. Pete Debris
Totals are rising by the minute as city crews and private contractors continue collection efforts.

The city of St. Petersburg has launched a new interactive Debris Collection Dashboard to provide residents real-time updates on Hurricane Helene and Milton cleanup efforts throughout the city and allow them to see where debris has already been collected.

As of 3:30 p.m., the dashboard showed more than 120,000 cubic yards has been collected as of Monday, with more than 15,000 cubic yards collected Monday alone. Also as of 3 p.m., the map portion of the dashboard was lagging and glitching frequently. The city said it is looking into the issue.

The debris collected includes more than 71,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris, such as tree branches and other clippings, and more than 49,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.

The totals include 2,410 loads taken to disposal sites, with 285 of those loads dropped on Monday, again as of 3:30 p.m.

In a press release announcing the new map, city officials said they are committed to “completing the massive debris clean-up within 90 days.”

Responding to frustration from residents whose neighborhood curbs are still cluttered by debris, the city has explained to residents that a “systematic plan” for debris removal has been employed, describing it as “time-tested with previous storms.” The city uses its sanitation zones map as a guide and crews work from the northwest corner of each zone and across to ensure proper coverage of the entire city.

Crews are also focusing first on the city’s coastal areas.

The city has contracted Crowder Gulf, a company dedicated to storm debris removal, to collect debris citywide. More than 60 city trucks and more than 60 Crowder Gulf debris trucks are currently working seven days a week until the cleanup is complete.

The city is encouraging residents to use the collection map to understand where crews are currently working and asks that residents follow debris collection guidelines, including separating debris into type — vegetative, fencing materials, electronics, appliances, and construction materials.

Hazardous waste and bulk items should not be mixed with storm debris.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

