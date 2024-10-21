Port Tampa Bay to expand following $22M grant from federal government

Expansion is on the way for Port Tampa Bay with the help of $22 million in federal funds going to the transportation and logistics hub on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the grant to the port. The money will be used to pay for an expansion of a berth area in the East Port “Omniport.” The expansion will allow more diverse vessels to enter the area and offer a wider variety of cargo.

“The East Port Omniport project will have a generational impact on our community in terms of economic development. This specific project will create nearly 1,700 new jobs in the first year of operation, paying $143 million in personal income. Additionally, the project will pour nearly $100 million in business revenue, state and local taxes and local purchases,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay CEO and President.

“Port Tampa Bay is proud of our role as an economic driver and the support we bring to the community in terms of job creation.”

The federal funding is coming from a larger commitment of $2.7 billion in grants as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program. That funding is designed to improve transportation and logistics along with safety, efficiency and reliability in transportation.

The money earmarked for Port Tampa Bay will expand the current 18 acres and 400-foot wharf at the Omniport to 27 acres that can berth vessels more than 800 feet long on a wharf that will stretch 675 feet.

“The East Port expansion is a pivotal $37 million project, with $22 million in funding provided through the federal INFRA grant program, and substantial additional investment from private sector partners. This strategic investment will significantly enhance the capabilities of one of Port Tampa Bay’s newest port complexes, positioning it to play a vital role in supporting regional and statewide supply chains,” the Port Tampa Bay news release added.