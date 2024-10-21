Florida congressional delegation makes bipartisan call for more flexibility from FEMA on storm debris collection

A bipartisan group of 13 U.S. Representatives from Florida, along with U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for more flexibility on debris collection and removal, as well as for assurances about reimbursements to local governments.

In a letter signed by U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kathy Castor, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Giménez, Laurel Lee, Jared Moskowitz, Bill Posey, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz, the group cited “significant hardship” in areas most impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which made landfall in Florida less than two weeks apart.

“Many of these local governments need FEMA to implement precedented emergency policy flexibilities to facilitate a seamless federal response,” the letter to President Joe Biden reads.

FEMA typically requires prior approval for debris removal, demolition and waste disposal. The letter notes that “FEMA has previously issued disaster specific guidance to inform local communities on how they can remain in compliance with regulations and remain eligible for reimbursement.” The letter also acknowledges guidance and waivers FEMA has already provided related to distinguish between damage from Helene and Milton.

But officials are seeking additional action, including “formalizing prior verbal confirmation with clear written guidance that FEMA will fully reimburse debris clean-up activities that took place between the two hurricanes in order to prevent loss of life and further destruction of property.”

As Milton closed in on Florida, Debris collection was been underway in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall Sept. 26 in the Panhandle. While Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, it also created significant flooding damage along much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including historic storm surge in the Tampa Bay area. Additional flooding occurred during Milton, and wind damage added to the already staggering amount of vegetative debris.

The letter also requests that Biden and FEMA “enable expedited clean-up efforts” by “granting additional flexibility” on post-Milton cleanup activity. The letter does not specifically address what that flexibility is.

Bilirakis, who represents parts of north Pinellas County, emphasized the need for swift action.

“As you drive through our community, you can’t miss the piles of debris and trash that has been rotting along roadways and in driveways for weeks,” he said. “Local governments have done their best to remove the debris as quickly as they are able under current guidelines, but we need to remove those restrictions so that we can get these obstructive hazards cleaned up.”

“I will keep pushing federal agencies to be as flexible as possible so that we can focus on rebuilding and supporting those who are suffering,” he added.

Debris cleanup has been a particular point of contention in St. Petersburg, where flooding led to residents emptying the contents of their homes onto curbs in low-lying and coastal areas, debris that largely remained even as Milton made landfall just to the south of the city. St. Pete has now launched an interactive dashboard where residents can track the debris removal process.