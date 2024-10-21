October 21, 2024
Rick Scott says vote early, because another hurricane could hit

A.G. GancarskiOctober 21, 20242min1

Rick Scott Seminole County via campaign
'We've got to maximize our Republican vote.'

Florida’s junior Senator wants you to vote early.

After all, he says, hurricane season isn’t over yet.

During an interview on Clay & Buck, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott urged listeners to “look at these storms we’ve had, and what if we have another storm Nov. 4? What’s going to happen? You don’t want to take a chance.”

Scott, who holds a margin-of-error lead over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in polls released by the University of North Florida and Redfield and Wilton, went on to stress how important it is to “get our votes out.”

“We had horrible storms on the west coast. Are these people going to be able to vote? They’ve lost their homes. They might have had to move out of the state to, you know, find a place to live. So we’ve got to work on getting everybody that’s here,” Scott added.

Scott estimated that he lost a “net 25,000 votes” in his 2018 election against Bill Nelson because a storm hit the Panhandle, and seems concerned history may repeat here.

“If your house is destroyed and you’re in some other state, that’s not the first thing you’re not thinking about is, ‘Boy, I got to get that vote in.’ So we’ve got to maximize our Republican vote because we have a lot of good people that have just been devastated.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • MHDuuuval

    October 21, 2024 at 1:45 pm

    Trick isn’t assuming a landslide at the polls for him — with good reason.

    His 12 Point Plan to fix the US would, if implemented, “fix it” like MAGAs dream about: They wouldn’t have to vote again EVER. (Is this what our vets and their families and friends sacrificed for?)

    Reply

