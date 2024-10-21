Rick Scott says vote early, because another hurricane could hit

Florida’s junior Senator wants you to vote early.

After all, he says, hurricane season isn’t over yet.

During an interview on Clay & Buck, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott urged listeners to “look at these storms we’ve had, and what if we have another storm Nov. 4? What’s going to happen? You don’t want to take a chance.”

Scott, who holds a margin-of-error lead over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in polls released by the University of North Florida and Redfield and Wilton, went on to stress how important it is to “get our votes out.”

“We had horrible storms on the west coast. Are these people going to be able to vote? They’ve lost their homes. They might have had to move out of the state to, you know, find a place to live. So we’ve got to work on getting everybody that’s here,” Scott added.

Scott estimated that he lost a “net 25,000 votes” in his 2018 election against Bill Nelson because a storm hit the Panhandle, and seems concerned history may repeat here.

“If your house is destroyed and you’re in some other state, that’s not the first thing you’re not thinking about is, ‘Boy, I got to get that vote in.’ So we’ve got to maximize our Republican vote because we have a lot of good people that have just been devastated.”