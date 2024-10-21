Diagnosis for 10.21.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Welcome back to Diagnosis. It’s been a while!

Changes have been afoot. A big one you’ve likely already noticed: Christine Jordan Sexton is no longer on the byline. The veteran health care reporter launched this newsletter in 2021 and broke more than a few significant stories during her three years at the helm.

We won’t mince words — it will be tough to fill her shoes. Still, the Florida Politics team has the knowledge to pick up where Sexton left off and continue delivering our readers a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics.

___

We're also shaking up the schedule. Diagnosis 2.0 will ship out every other Monday while FlaPol hunts for a health care reporter.

With all of that out of the way, it’s time again to check the pulse — of Florida’s health care policy and politics.

— Private practice —

Lee Health appears on the verge of securing its last bit of government approval before going private.

The Lee County Commission was set to consider a “mission agreement” with the public hospital system, allowing the conversion to a nonprofit entity. However, the Oct. 8 meeting was canceled as Hurricane Milton threatened the Gulf Coast.

While that raised certain concerns about whether a transition could be authorized before a state deadline, the Division of Emergency Management extended that based on an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency in most of the state.

The Commission vote will be the last major step in the government realm, allowing the hospital to transition. The hospital’s Board of Directors voted 7-1 for privatization. County Commissioners expect to authorize the change.

When the move finally occurs, it will cap off a yearslong effort that included a veto by the Governor. In 2022, the Legislature passed a measure setting up a process for independent hospital districts to convert into private nonprofit entities, but DeSantis nixed the bill as overly broad. In a veto message, DeSantis wrote that the legislation “intends to solve a priority of one independent hospital district through broad statewide policy changes rather than through the local bill process.”

So, the following year, the Legislature instead passed a more focused bill that created a process for Lee Health to privatize without setting up a system every other public hospital district could also trigger. That met muster with the Governor.

When the Legislature debated the policy, Lee Health officials made clear the hospital would remain open to the public.

“We would keep an enforceable commitment to treat patients,” Michael Nachef, vice president of Government Relations for Lee Health, told lawmakers in Committee.

— Navigator poll —

According to new polling from Navigator, voters would rather give up the tax cuts passed during the Donald Trump administration than the signature health care law passed under his predecessor.

The survey, conducted by Global Strategy Group, found that 59% of voters have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while just 25% view it unfavorably. The margin shifts significantly when the law is called “Obamacare,” but it still enjoys majority support at 55%- 36%.

Voter sentiment on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is flipped, with just 30% saying they support one of Trump’s signature accomplishments compared to 56% who dislike it. A plurality of those polled said the TCJA is best described as “tax cuts for the rich and big corporations.” An additional 25% describe it as either a “tax scheme” or “tax scam.”

Head-to-head, voters say they would rather Congress extend ACA subsidies than the TCJA by a 34-point margin, 58%- 24%. Republicans are the only bloc that favors the tax package over the ACA, though the gap between the two is in the single digits.

Navigator also gauged opinions on Medicare prescription drug cost negotiations, finding broad support no matter the language used to describe the policy. Overall, 88% of respondents say they believe Medicare should be able to negotiate for lower drug prices compared to just 6% who prefer the government pay sticker price.

An equal number believe “working people” (89%) and the “middle class” (88%) should get tax cuts, while more than 4 in 5 voters (81%) are in favor of “making the rich and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes.”

The Navigator poll was conducted Oct. 3-7. It has a sample size of 1,000 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

— Movin’ on up —

One of the top comms pros in the St. Petersburg area is moving up the ranks at HCA.

This week, the nationwide hospital chain announced that Benjamin Kirby is being elevated from Communications Director for HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital to Government Relations Manager for HCA’s West Florida division.

Kirby joined the health care juggernaut just over a year ago, but he has more than three decades of experience in the communications profession, including nearly a decade as Comms Director under former two-term St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Outside of City Hall, Kirby’s résumé includes high-level positions at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Pinellas County Juvenile Welfare Board.

Kirby lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Kendra, their three children and their beloved dog, Cookie. When he’s not behind the desk, HCA said the George Mason political science graduate enjoys hopping on his bike and cruising through Florida’s natural landscapes, though he’s also known to read a book or two.

— New crew —

The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FANA) announced its leadership team for the 2024-25 term, including Laura Molina’s election as president.

Molina, who holds a doctorate in Nursing Practice, has held a seat on the FANA board since 2021 and is a practicing locum tenens Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who works in multiple states and practice models. In a news release announcing her election, FANA heralded her as a “statewide champion for modernizing state laws on independent practice, including direct advocacy with policymakers in Tallahassee.”

“The great work of nurse anesthesiology professionals around the state has elevated awareness of the incredibly important work we do each day throughout our state,” Molina said in a prepared statement. “The leadership of those who have come before me has increased our visibility in the halls of our state Capitol. I am grateful and honored to continue their historic efforts to ensure our work continues to be valued and enhanced.”

Molina succeeds Karla Maldonado, who is shifting to Immediate Past President for the upcoming term. Rounding out the 2024 leadership team are President-elect Ryan Shores, Secretary-Treasurer Jena Hill, Vice President Tatyana LaTorres and Director Mayte Diaz. A half-dozen other members join them as appointees or continue in their current roles on the Association’s leadership team.

The 2024-25 class was elected during FANA’s recent annual meeting. In this three-day event, nurse anesthesiologists celebrate their profession and learn about new medical breakthrough techniques being employed in the field. Attendees also participated in American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology-approved programs, which offered CRNAs required Continuing Education credits in their field.

The new FANA board also met and set the Association’s forward-looking legislative agenda in preparation for the 2025 Legislative Session, which begins in March.

— New crew, part deux —

FANA wasn’t the only significant health care association to roll out its 2024-25 leadership slate this month.

Last week, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) — a trade group representing hundreds of Florida hospitals employing more than 300,000 people — also announced that Lee Health System CEO Larry Antonucci will take over as the FHA board Chair this term.

Antonucci holds an M.D. and practiced as an OBGYN for nearly 25 years before shifting focus to the administrative side of health care ops. He worked as the system’s COO for a half-dozen years before he landed in the big chair at one of Southwest Florida’s premier health care systems.

He was elected Chair by the Association’s 240-plus member hospitals and health care systems. In his new role, he’ll serve as the key arbiter directing the influential org’s governing body, which guides Florida hospitals’ strategic initiatives, including the formulation and execution of legislative goals.

Antonucci will preside over a collaborative Board composed of health care leaders from various FHA member institutions.

“Serving as FHA’s Board Chair is both an honor and opportunity to continue working with my hospital colleagues, FHA leadership, and state and federal policymakers to strengthen our health care system for the benefit of all Floridians,” Antonucci said in a release.

“FHA is the united voice for Florida hospitals and brings us together to collaborate, share ideas and advocate as one to drive innovation, enhance patient care and secure health care-friendly policies and investments.”

— ICYMI —

U.S. News recognizes Florida children’s hospitals with Top 50 — Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children are best-in-class, according to the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 “Best Children’s Hospitals” survey. Florida’s four nonprofit specialty children’s hospitals — Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville — were recognized with 17 national rankings for their specialty programs. Recognized programs include Cardiology & Heart Surgery (2/4), Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders (3/4), Neonatal Care (2/4), Neurology & Neurosurgery (3/4), Oncology (1/4), Orthopedics (3/4), Pulmonology (1/4), Urology (1/4), and Behavioral Health (1/4).

“Nonprofit launches new ads urging Floridians to vote ‘no’ on marijuana Amendment 3” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action launched a new ad campaign urging Floridians to vote “no” on Amendment 3, a Florida ballot initiative seeking to protect the recreational use of marijuana constitutionally. Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action is a nonprofit “dedicated to a health-first approach to marijuana policy.” In a news release, the group said the measure is being “bankrolled” by the state’s largest marijuana corporation, Trulieve. The group said there has been an “onslaught of pro-drug propaganda that implies marijuana and THC drugs are safe and even ‘recreation.’”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Is Gen Z the key to passing Florida’s abortion amendment?” via Joe Mario Pedersen of Central Florida Public Media — Cierra Huthnance came running over to a group of “Vote Yes on 4” volunteers when she heard they were collecting pledges to vote for Amendment 4. It would enshrine abortion protections into the Florida Constitution should it get at least 60% of the vote in the November General Election. “Oh yeah, sign me up,” said Huthnance, an 18-year-old University of Central Florida student. “Nobody should have the right to control somebody’s body like that.” The college first-year student wasn’t old enough to vote in the Primary and will cast her vote for the first time in November. As for her primary concerns, Huthnance said abortion rights are at the top of the list.

“Pro-abortion ‘Yes on 4’ rally, march planned in Fort Lauderdale” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Reproductive Freedom Collective of Broward County is hosting a rally and march in support of Amendment 4 on Oct. 27. “With reproductive rights under attack, participants will join together to send a clear message: we will not back down when it comes to protecting women, girls, doctors, privacy and freedom,” the announcement said. The amendment on the November ballot has faced strong opposition from DeSantis and many Republican leaders. The Governor has called the amendment “deceptive and extreme.” The announcement said the event will “bring together community members, health care providers, faith leaders, advocates, and residents from across South Florida to galvanize support for the abortion rights amendment.”

“Cases of flesh-eating bacteria, which killed two in Jacksonville, double after hurricanes” via Drew Cosgray of First Coast News — Flesh-eating bacteria cases have more than doubled since Milton and Helene, the Florida Department of Health said. Two people in Duval County have died of the bacteria, according to The Florida Times-Union. More than 37 cases were reported in September. Dr. Chad Neilson, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, said flesh-eating bacteria can be found in floodwaters, and he wants people to understand the seriousness of the disease. “This bacteria thrives in warm waters, especially after hurricanes, and it gets into people’s cuts and scrapes and causes any number of symptoms,” he said. The two deaths in Duval County were not attributed to the recent storms

— Rules —

AHCA proposes to amend Rule 59A-3.066, which outlines the licensure procedures related to hospitals; Rule 59A-3.252, which outlines the classification types of hospitals; and Rule 59A-3.273, which outlines hospital management and administration duties. More here.

