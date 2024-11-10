November 10, 2024
Elon Musk backs Rick Scott’s Senate leadership bid as Florida Senator becomes runaway favorite on Polymarket

A.G. GancarskiNovember 10, 20243min2

RICK SCOTT
CPAC is also on board.

One of the most significant figures in the 2024 electoral cycle is behind Sen. Rick Scott in his second attempt at leading the Republican Senate Caucus.

This position is more impactful now than it was in 2022, due to Republicans holding a Congressional majority and Donald Trump being President-elect.

Elon Musk endorsed Scott Sunday afternoon, as a quote tweet to the Senator pledging to enact Trump’s agenda via approving recess appointments and spiking Joe Biden judicial appointments.

“100% agree. I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible,” Scott said.

Musk also is running a poll. At this writing, more than 65% of respondents back Scott for the position, with Senators John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota way behind.

Speaking of indications of where the people are, the Polymarket betting market is solidly behind Scott. A Yes share has rocketed to 74 cents for him, making him the prohibitive favorite.

The Senator laid out his positions Sunday on X.

“No more trillion-dollar omnibus bills. Fair and robust amendment process. Term limits for Leader Quick confirmations on Trump appointments These are immediate steps we can take to Make America Great Again – but we need to elect a Majority Leader who will make it happen,” Scott said.

Additionally, the Conservative Political Action Conference is on side with the Senator, per Matt Schlapp.

“Scott understands the urgency of the moment… The most urgent reason to support Senator Scott is he understands that the Senate needs to change and that DC establishment Republicans need to let a new breed of leaders take the helm,” read a tweet Sunday, which said Scott was best equipped to carry Trump’s agenda forward.

Trump has yet to endorse.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

