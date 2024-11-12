Deloitte salutes our nation’s veterans

This Veterans Day, we honored the men and women who have selflessly served our nation and bravely defended our freedoms. And we should also recognize the private sector businesses that prioritize and support military service members, their spouses, families and caregivers, and veterans.

Deloitte, with more than 5,500 Florida-based professionals, is a model employer in that regard.

Deloitte offers a broad range of programs and services to promote and strengthen the health, well-being and success of service members, veterans and their families. These efforts are more than an initiative, they are deeply rooted in the culture of Deloitte. That’s one of the reasons Captain (Ret.) Christian Stover of Tampa joined Deloitte after he retired from the U.S. Navy nearly four years ago.

Stover had spent nearly 26 years in the Navy, engaged in airwing operations on several aircraft carriers and supporting special operations in the Middle East throughout his career. One of his last assignments, while based at Special Operations Command (SOCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, was directing the largest full-scale HR Transformation that Navy Recruiting Command had ever undertaken as an all-volunteer service. In this role, he worked closely with several Deloitte specialists who collaborated with the Command on those efforts.

During his final months in active service, Stover participated in Deloitte’s Senior Veteran Fellowship (SVF) Program, an initiative designed for senior-level military veterans with expertise in strategic and emerging growth capabilities who are transitioning from the service to the private sector. For Stover, the 12-week SVF Program provided him with a holistic consulting experience and knowledge of Deloitte’s culture, while giving Deloitte the opportunity to consider his potential for a full-time position post-fellowship.

“In the service, you give so much of yourself to a cause greater than yourself,” Stover said. “When you transition out of service, there’s still that calling to be a part of an organization where you can have an impact. Deloitte’s core values are closely aligned with the military and I have the opportunity to contribute to important, value-added work.”

Stover has been a part of Deloitte for nearly four years and is currently a Specialist Master in the Government & Public Service (GPS) practice. As a Human Capital consultant, he continues to support the military services and various Defense, Security & Justice (DS&J) clients. He also leads Deloitte’s Senior Veteran Fellowship Program, supporting more than 70 active military service members who are making the transition to civilian employment. Most of those who participate in this program accept full-time positions with Deloitte after military retirement.

“For me, helping my fellow veterans is an opportunity to pay it forward,” Stover said.

Deloitte is an attractive place to work for the veteran and military community due to the opportunities for professional development, career advancement, and the chance to continue fulfilling a strong sense of duty. Deloitte also supports and invests in a number of programs for military spouses and family members.

Lacey Raymond is a principal at Deloitte supporting Department of Defense clients out of the Tampa office. Her husband is a Colonel on Active Duty in the U.S. Air Force who does not work traditional hours. But Raymond’s career at Deloitte has enabled her to thrive professionally, despite the unknowns and unique obstacles she faces as a military spouse.

“While my husband’s day-to-day work can be both unpredictable and inflexible due to his commitment to serve, I am grateful for the opportunity and flexibility Deloitte offers military spouses like me,” Raymond said. “Deloitte has given me the chance to contribute meaningfully and make an important impact, while supporting my husband’s service and caring for our family.”

With hundreds of other military spouses at Deloitte, Raymond can rely on her network of peers to guide her career and help her navigate the complexities of a military family. Raymond turned to Deloitte’s Military Spouse Initiative for support when she welcomed her second son, now just three months old.

“Everyone has their challenges, mine just happens to be navigating the responsibilities of a military spouse,” Raymond said. “Fortunately, I have a strong network of mentors and peers at Deloitte and a wealth of resources to help me find balance.”

Raymond’s personal experience as a military wife also enhances the service she provides to her clients. For example, she helps implement programs at the Department of Defense that support military families like hers.

Deloitte’s veteran and military community includes more than 3,000 veterans, 500 Guard and Reserve members, nearly 400 active-duty military spouses and 1,200 veteran spouses.

“Veterans, military service members, and their families are an integral part of our nation and Deloitte,” said Jason Girzadas, Deloitte US CEO. “Their contributions and sacrifices are invaluable to our country, and their unique perspectives, experiences, and skills enrich our workforce.”