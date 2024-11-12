November 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis meets with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, announces new trade office in Italy
Image via EOG

A.G. GancarskiNovember 12, 20243min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean stands behind his $2.1M scholarship fund that angered county leaders

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida counties take a hit for October single-family home sales

DeSantis Meloni
The leaders discussed how to improve ties.

As Florida’s state trade mission to Italy continues, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Italy’s leader, Giorgia Meloni, met Tuesday in an effort to “grow the relationship between Italy and Florida.”

“It was great to discuss relations between Florida and Italy with the Prime Minister today in Rome. We hope that Florida and Italy’s relationship continues to grow, and we welcome greater investment from Italian companies in our state,” DeSantis said. “We appreciate the Prime Minister hosting our trade delegation this week, and we are appreciative of her efforts to advance the interests of her country and her people.”

The Governor’s Office notes the commonalities between the European country and the state.

“Both share common bonds, values, industry, and trade, and many Italian Americans call Florida home. Both are peninsulas with historic significance and uniquely beautiful natural landscapes.”

The five-day mission takes 85 Floridians from government, business and educational sectors to Rome, Viareggio, Florence, Turin and Milan, with the hopes of enhancing a trade relationship worth $4.4 billion annually.

But statecraft wasn’t the sole purpose of Tuesday’s events. The Governor is also announcing a new SelectFlorida international trade development office to be opened in Italy, the 18th such globally.

“Florida is greatly expanding its Italian presence, and we are pleased to announce our newest international trade office will be in Italy,” DeSantis said. “Our brick-and-mortar presence here will continue the work of this trade mission in bringing more businesses, investment, and trade to Florida.”

Also on Tuesday, the Governor posted to social media that the delegation met in Viareggio with “three of the world’s top yacht makers at their shipyards — Sanlorenzo, Benetti and Overmarine — who each have footprints in Florida.”

“We’ve encouraged them to grow their investments in the Free State of Florida’s world-class ports and are working to bring more of their operations to our state,” DeSantis remarked.

FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly added that “Florida’s nation-leading yacht building industry” will benefit from the “strengthened” connection with the “epicenter of the world yacht building industry.”

The Governor has made trade missions a part of his administration.

In 2019, a delegation went to Israel under the auspices of Enterprise Florida.

Last year, DeSantis and others went to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Waltz takes on National Security role in Donald Trump White House

nextRory Diamond considers run to replace Mike Waltz in CD 6

3 comments

  • Just a nobody that don't like anybody

    November 12, 2024 at 2:18 pm

    Yachts. In the shaky sea..

    Reply

  • Reaping What You Sowed

    November 12, 2024 at 3:02 pm

    Meloni is Mussolini in a skirt,her boyfriend was screwing around on her,maybe Desantis can get some action Google Meloni Italy Fascist

    Reply

  • Reaping What You Sowed

    November 12, 2024 at 3:06 pm

    Why did he not travel to Palermo,and visit the Mafia boss

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more