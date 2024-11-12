November 12, 2024
Donald Trump taps Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel

A.G. GancarskiNovember 12, 20243min0

Mike Huckabee
A longtime Trump ally will handle a key post in a historically momentous time.

A former Baptist preacher, Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate is poised to hold one of the most important positions in the diplomatic corps.

President-elect Donald Trump is selecting Mike Huckabee to be Ambassador to Israel.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel. Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee, a 69-year-old resident of Arkansas, ran for President in 2008 and 2016. During the 2008 run, he finished in fourth place in Florida. His 2016 campaign ended before Florida was up on the Primary calendar.

He has also had a long-running talk show, eponymously named “Huckabee,” that has run on Fox News and the Trinity Broadcast Network.

His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is the current Governor of Arkansas. She also served as Press Secretary in the first Trump administration.

Israeli leadership, which has struggled with the Joe Biden administration, is expressing enthusiasm over the selection.

Israel Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon both offered laudatory words, as the Jerusalem Post notes.

“Welcome to Israel, Ambassador Huckabee!” Danon wrote. “Congratulations to my dear friend Gov. Mike Huckabee on being selected as the next US ambassador to Israel. I look forward to continuing to work with you and to strengthening the eternal bond our two countries share!”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said Huckabee “has been an unwavering advocate for Israel and a leader in the fight against antisemitism” and “will make an excellent Ambassador to Israel.”

A.G. Gancarski

