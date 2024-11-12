November 12, 2024
The election is over, so why not look forward to some holiday spirit?
Image via OnBikes.

OnBikes
OnBikes is gearing up for its annual charity ride and concert, this time with a very un-Florida theme.

We know, we know. It’s not even Thanksgiving yet.

But guys, we just lived through arguably the most contentious election cycles of any of our lifetimes. So let’s take some holiday joy wherever we can find it.

For starters: The 13th Annual Winter Wonder Ride.

Don’t worry, it doesn’t happen until much closer to Christmas, but supporters can start thinking about it now.

OnBikes, a Tampa-based nonprofit that works to provide bikes to at-risk kids, has announced that the multiplatinum indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums will headline this year’s event, set to take place Dec. 14 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa.

This year’s theme is enough to get just about anyone into winter mode. Dubbed “Après Ski After Party,” the event aims to bring mountain vibes to flat Tampa in an effort to cool off after a stressful (and hot) few months. The idea is to encourage participants to unwind in a cozy, festive atmosphere after a day at the slopes, complete with ski lodge chic. Think puffy jackets, vintage ski suits, cozy scarves, fur-lined hats and retro goggles.

But of course, there’s a twist. All of this ski apparel will be worn whilst pedaling away, hopefully atop a decorated bicycle that embraces the holiday spirit.

“We are pumped to have Fitz and The Tantrums bring their high-energy performance and incredible music to our Winter Wonder Ride,” OnBikes Co-founder Julius Tobin said. “Their music embodies the spirit of fun and community that our event represents, and we can’t wait for an unforgettable experience for the entire OnBikes family!”

Fitz and The Tantrums are known for chart-topping hits, including “HandClap” and “Out of My League.” The band released its fifth studio album, “Let Yourself Free,” two years ago. Fans love its tunes for their infectious jingles and lyrics and dynamic live performances.

For those with kids who want to participate in the charity ride sans kids, OnBikes has this year partnered with the Glazer Children’s Museum to offer child care while parents attend the Aprés After Party and concert. Kids will be treated to a “Snow Much Fun” adventure in the museum.

Ticket options for the event start at $40, with early bird rates available through Friday.

Gates open for the event on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Curtis Hixon, located at 600 N. Ashley Dr. The ride departs the park at 4:30 p.m., with the post-ride concert set to begin at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from the event. will support OnBikes’ mission to provide new bikes and helmets to underprivileged kids in the Tampa Bay region. Since its inception, OnBikes has provided more than 10,000 bikes to children in need, promoting health, confidence and a sense of freedom.

