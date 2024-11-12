Florida to open trade office in Italy in 2025, Gov. DeSantis boasts

Gov. Ron DeSantis and leaders of the Italian government are agreeing to open a new SelectFlorida international trade development office in Italy next year.

The news comes as some Florida officers are visiting Italy as part of a business development excursion this week. Florida already has 18 different international trade development offices in 16 different countries worldwide.

The Italian trade development office will serve as a clearinghouse and as a recruitment and assistance center for industrial and commercial companies that might be interested in international trade in Florida. SelectFlorida already provides services to multiple international companies that now are expanding to Florida or are engaged in import and export trade.

DeSantis touted the new Italian office in a prepared statement Tuesday.

“Florida is greatly expanding its Italian presence, and we are pleased to announce our newest international trade office will be in Italy,” DeSantis said. “Our brick-and-mortar presence here will continue the work of this trade mission in bringing more businesses, investment, and trade to Florida.”

DeSantis arrived in Italy with 85 other Florida government and business leaders Monday as part of the larger mission to enhance commercial trade and industrial connections between the country and the Sunshine State.

Earlier Tuesday, DeSantis met with Italy’s leader, Georgia Meloni. DeSantis said the meeting with the Italian Prime Minister is just one part of strengthening the ties between Italy and Florida.

On Monday, DeSantis announced there was a partnership agreement reached between Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Sapienza University of Rome. The two institutions settled on an accord to share research and to otherwise cooperate. And Space Florida urged Italian aerospace companies to set up operations in the Sunshine State as well.

“Under the Governor’s leadership this mission continues to be a success. Today was focused on Florida’s nation-leading yacht building industry — 500 ship builders in total — who build more yachts than the rest of the nation combined,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly said of Tuesday’s developments.

“Viareggio is the epicenter of the world yacht building industry and Florida is the epicenter of the yacht building industry outside of Italy, so today we strengthened this connection and demonstrated the powerful value that a new Italy-based SelectFlorida office would offer to both Florida’s and Italy’s marine industries job creators.”

The mission lasts through Friday before DeSantis and company return to Florida.