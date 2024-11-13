Chris Nocco: Sen. Rick Scott is the voters’ choice for Senate Majority Leader

In 2010, Florida needed a leader who would set our course in history. Our country was in the midst of a horrific recession, and Florida was one of the worst hit because of the decline in real estate values.

The federal government was not establishing policies to alleviate the situation, and Florida was looking for a Governor who could help rebuild our beloved state.

Rick Scott came into office with his famous motto, “Let’s Get to Work,” and that is exactly what he did. Scott improved our infrastructure in Florida, from our ports to highways, and started to bring many jobs and opportunities to our state. He also ensured the safety of our state by supporting law enforcement and public safety as we faced numerous issues, including natural disasters.

Then-Gov. Scott, now a U.S. Senator, had a Legislature in Florida that worked with him to fulfill his vision. It was truly a team effort, and Gov. Scott was the leader who provided the blueprint for success. He worked side-by-side with the Legislature to make it happen. Sen. Rick Scott led the state of Florida through its worst times, because he had a vision, a plan and a Legislature that worked with him and not against him and helped get Florida back to work.

Today, our country needs such a leader, and the nation overwhelmingly chose the one that will “Make America Great Again.”

There is no doubt that President-elect Donald Trump will bring America back to the country that we know it has been and will be again — safe, secure, economically strong, filled with opportunity, and respected around the world. However, Trump will not be able to do this entirely unless he has a House and Senate that will support him and the mandate of the American citizens to improve our country.

In 2024, we have a chance to give Trump the complete team that he needs to fulfill his policies. The House of Representatives has shown over the past two years they are ready to implement an “America First” agenda. In the Senate, we need a leader to do the same. Sen. Scott is just that leader. He will ensure that Trump’s agenda is supported and implemented. Scott is a businessman who knows how to achieve success. He has also shown support for Trump throughout the years, not just when it is popular.

This is the leader that the Senate and the American people need to support President Trump.

Since it is football season, it is timely to use this analogy. Trump is the quarterback, and his Cabinet makes up the offensive line. The running backs and wide receivers are the House and Senate. In 2024, the best quarterback has returned, but we need to ensure he has support in the Senate that will work hard for him and, more importantly, work hard for the American people.

With Scott, Trump can run a hurry-up offense and get the America First agenda implemented quickly. That is what every American hopes for and deserves, as evidenced by the electoral landslide: a government that wins championships for them and not just struggles to get a first down. The families struggling to put food on the table, shoes on their kids’ feet, or barely making mortgage payments need an agenda for them implemented immediately.

Florida was blessed to have Scott as its Governor, and he led us through the toughest times. America was blessed with the re-election of Trump, who will lead us out of our troubled times. However, his success will depend on having a great team beside him to work with him.

With Scott as the Senate Majority Leader, Trump will be able to give American citizens the policies we voted for.

___

Chris Nocco is the Sheriff of Pasco County. He was appointed by former Gov. Scott in 2011, elected to the position in 2012, re-elected without opposition in 2016, and re-elected again without opposition in 2020.