Tampa International Airport goes in-house for new CEO, taps Michael Stephens

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s Board of Directors selected Michael Stephens to serve as the new CEO of Tampa International Airport.

Stephens currently serves as the airport’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel. He will be the airport’s fourth CEO and its first Black leader.

Stephens’ selection comes after a nine-month process to select a new leader to replace longtime CEO Joe Lopano, who announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of his contract in April 2025.

The vote to select Stephens was 4-1, allowing the Aviation Authority to begin contract negotiations with Stephens.

Once installed, Stephens will oversee more than 670 employees at Tampa International Airport, Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports. Stephens will also guide Tampa International Airport’s future growth, new technology and other advancements in the industry, as well as financial and environmental sustainability practices.

“Tampa International Airport is a beloved institution and an industry icon, and I’m looking forward to leading our organization while building on an award-winning reputation of excellence,” Stephens said. “It will be an incredible honor to follow in Joe’s footsteps and lead some of the best talent in the business. I’m thankful to the Board and our community for this opportunity to build onto the TPA legacy.”

In his current role, Stephens provides legal advice to Lopano and board members. He is also the executive vice president for Information Technology Services, Human Resources, Government and Community Relations, Risk Management and Business Diversity.

Stephens has nearly 25 years of experience managing legal, compliance, human resources, labor, and employment issues. He’s also a veteran, having served as a Captain and Trial Counsel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps. In that role, he was also appointed a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. Stephens also served as an active-duty Air Traffic Controller in the U.S. Air Force.

Stephens is a member of the Florida BAR and the Association of Corporate Counsel. He graduated from Leadership Florida and serves on the Pace Center for Girls Board of Trustees and the Airport Council International’s Legal Steering Committee.

Stephens has testified before Congress twice on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection as a recognized cybersecurity and data privacy expert.

Stephens earned his undergraduate degree from Morehouse College and his law degree from Washington College of Law at American University. He also earned a Master’s in International Affairs from the School of International Affairs and graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Stephens was one of four internal candidates considered for the CEO position, including Executive Vice President John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chris Minner, and Executive Vice President of Finance, Procurement and Capital Programs Damian Brooke. Tiliacos was the other finalist for the job.

As negotiations begin for Stephens’ CEO contract, the board will establish a clear transition plan for Lopano’s departure and Stephens’ first day. A timeline has not yet been determined.

“I could not be more proud of Michael, who has truly been one of the most brilliant and well-rounded professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Lopano said. “I have no doubt, given his track record and ties to this community, that he will be able to not only lead this organization through any challenge but take it to new heights as we enter the next era of aviation.”