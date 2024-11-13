James Blair, Taylor Budowich continue Florida influx into Donald Trump’s senior staff

Two more prominent Florida Republicans will play major roles in a Donald Trump White House where Susie Wiles has already been tapped as Chief of Staff.

James Blair has been picked as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs.

Blair was political director for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee this cycle, where he managed staff and oversaw what a press release calls a “wide portfolio of political operations and programs.”

Taylor Budowich, who played a significant role not just in the campaign but also in Trump’s Leadership PAC, Save America, as well as serving as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc., will be Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel.

In addition to the these announcements, the incoming administration is bringing back familiar names for two more significant roles.

Dan Scavino will serve as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff. And Stephen Miller will be Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor. Both men were senior advisors to the Trump campaign, and Miller had a stint in Trump’s first administration as Senior Advisor to the President for Policy.

“Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were ‘best in class’ advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House,” Trump said. “They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles.”

Other Florida appointees have been named.

Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida 6th Congressional District will serve as National Security Advisor.

And while some have questioned the lack of a press release announcing that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will officially be the choice as Secretary of State, a senior Trump official said as recently as yesterday that the President’s commitment to the Rubio pick is “very firm.”