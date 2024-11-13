Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new year

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson won the House Republican nomination Wednesday to remain as House Speaker, on track to keep the gavel after a morning endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a full House vote in the new year.

While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead.

Trump told House Republicans, during the President-elect’s first trip back to Washington since the party swept the 2024 election, that he’s with the Speaker all the way, according to a person familiar with the remarks but unauthorized to discuss the private meeting near the Capitol.

Johnson heaped praise on Trump, calling him the “comeback king.”

It’s been a remarkable political journey for Johnson, the accidental speaker who rose as a last, best choice to replace ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy more than a year ago and quickly set course by positioning himself alongside Trump and leading Republicans during the elections.

As Johnson tells it, Trump is the “coach” and he is the “quarterback” as they prepare for unified Republican government in the new year.

Johnson has embraced Trump’s priorities mass deportations, tax cuts, gutting the federal workforce and a more muscular U.S. image abroad. Together they have been working on what the Speaker calls an “ambitious” 100-days agenda hoping to avoid what he called the mistakes of Trump’s first term when Congress was unprepared and wasted “precious time.”

While Johnson expects to lead the House in unified government, with Trump in the White House and Republicans having seized the Senate majority, the House is expected to remain narrowly split, even as House control remains undecided with final races particularly in California still too early to call.

But the problems that come with a slim House majority and plagued Johnson’s first year as Speaker when his own ranks routinely revolted over his plans are likely to spill into the new year, with a potential fresh round of chaotic governing.

Johnson needs just a simple majority in Wednesday’s closed-door voting to win the GOP nomination to become Speaker. But he will need majority support of the full House, 218 votes, to actually take hold of the gavel on Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes and conducts the election for its Speaker. It took McCarthy some 15 rounds of voting in a weeklong election to win the gavel in 2023.

Trump has made Johnson’s problems more complicated by tapping House Republicans for his administration, reducing the numbers further.

Still, with Trump in the White House, the speaker may enjoy a period of goodwill from his own ranks as Republicans are eager to disrupt the norms of governing and institutionalize Trump’s second-term agenda.

“His challenge is what it’s always been,” Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, a member of the Freedom Caucus, said of Johnson.

But he said, “With Trump in charge, it’ll be easier for him to deliver.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who launched a failed effort last year to oust Johnson from the Speaker’s Office said: “You know who he’s going to have to answer to? Donald Trump.”

And Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, who wore his “Make America Great Again” tie with matching Trump gold sneakers, told reporters the party must put aside the chaos of the last few years and unify behind the President-elect.

“If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our head,” Nehls said.

Conservatives have been discussing whether to field their own candidate as a signal to Johnson as they push their own priorities, using the same tactic they did with McCarthy to force the Speaker into concessions, particularly on steeper budget cuts.

As Johnson begins the budget process for next year, including using a so-called budget reconciliation process that makes it easier in unified government to push Trump’s agenda through the House and Senate on simple majority votes, conservatives want him to load up those packages with their own policy priorities.

Johnson met with conservatives late Monday evening for a private dinner ahead of votes.

“We’ll see what happens,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, among those conservatives weighing their options.

Democrats, who lent Johnson a hand at governing multiple times in Congress — supplying the votes needed to keep the federal government funded and turn back the effort by Greene to bounce him from office — are unlikely to help him in the new year as they try to put a check on Trump’s agenda.

“House Democrats are ready to work with the new administration and will extend a hand of bipartisanship whenever possible,” said U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the Chair of the Democratic Caucus.

But he said Democrats “will be ready to push against efforts” to throw millions of Americans off health care and other GOP priorities.

It’s not just the speaker election Wednesday, but Republicans will also determine their down-ballot leadership.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also of Louisiana, and GOP Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, are expected to sail to their re-elections in leadership.

The No. 4 position, the House GOP Conference Chair, is the most contested with Trump’s decision to tap U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as his ambassador to the United Nations. Her departure opens up the post that is being contested by several GOP lawmakers.

