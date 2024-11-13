November 13, 2024
Florida Democrats rail against Donald Trump’s proposed Sunshine State Cabinet appointments

Drew Dixon

Nikki Fried Jax
The announcement that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz could be Attorney General sent Florida Democrats over the edge.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is denouncing what it calls an “extreme” Republican Cabinet being assembled by President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take office in January.

Proposed Cabinet members from Florida include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser. Susie Wiles, the political advisor extraordinaire from Jacksonville and Trump’s 2024 Campaign Manager, has been named Chief of Staff for Trump’s White House operations. She wouldd be the first woman to ever hold that position.

But the latest proposed Cabinet appointment, with Trump announcing he would name U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, made Florida Democrats snap.

“This is what it looks like to Make America Florida and it’s a living nightmare,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried in a terse news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Donald Trump is raiding our state for any Florida Man loyal to him, no matter how incompetent, unqualified, or extreme they may be. Tapping Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor is a serious cause for concern, but nominating Matt Gaetz as Attorney General is beyond catastrophic for the country.”

Trump is the ultimate “Florida Man” these days, as he has staked out his oversight of pending Cabinet appointments from his residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach County. There, he has been caucused with acolytes and visitors as he continues to rattle off his list of appointments ahead of his second term in the presidency.

Trump took a break from Florida Wednesday to visit Washington, D.C., where he met with President Joe Biden in the White House.

Still, Fried promised continued resistance from Florida Democrats and she said the party is only emboldened after the announcement of Gaetz, a rabid Trump loyalist from the Panhandle, as potential Attorney General.

“Matt Gaetz is a chaos agent who cares about nothing but his own personal power,” Fried said.

“He’s spent his eight years in Congress trying to burn our institutions to the ground — bringing us to the brink of multiple government shutdowns and constitutional crises along the way. As one of Trump’s most loyal lieutenants, he can’t be trusted to fairly and impartially run the Department of Justice, and I’m hopeful that the few remaining Senate Republicans who believe in our democracy will have the integrity to block this nomination.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

