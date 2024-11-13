November 13, 2024
Florida officials announce additional nutritional assistance program for hurricane victims
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)

HURRICANE HELENE WUFT (55)
Seven counties are offering new hurricane nutritional assistance programs in the next few days.

A new round of nutritional assistance is coming to multiple counties that were adversely affected by hurricanes this year. And officials are encouraging victims to show up to get that assistance in seven counties.

Several Florida counties have been earmarked for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) help announced by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Shevaun Harris, Director of DCF, announced the special nutrition program to help victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton that hit Florida in September and October, respectively. The assistance will be available in Citrus, Flagler, Highlands, Madison, Pasco, Volusia and Wakulla counties. The D-SNAP program helps with food for Florida residents who were impacted by the tropical blasts.

“Individuals who reside in (affected) counties who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interview. In-person interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed,” said a Wednesday news release.

Several sites will be available for the process of qualifying for the assistance, including:

Wakulla County: UF Extension Office, 84 Cedar Ave. in Crawfordville, November 15-17 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Citrus County: College of Central Florida-Lecanto Campus, 3800 South Lecanto Highway, Nov. 16-18 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pasco County: Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson, Nov. 16-18, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Madison County:1749 SE Dale Leslie Drive in Madison, Nov. 17-19, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The location is approximately 1 mile west of the intersection of County Road 255 and S Dale Leslie Drive, across from the Annett Bus Lines building.

Flagler and Volusia counties: Ocean Center Convention Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, Nov. 17-19 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Highlands County: Highlands County Fairgrounds, Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave., Sebring, Nov. 18-20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Officials advise that Florida residents seeking assistance should only visit the sites in the county in which they reside.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

