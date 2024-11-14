Gov. DeSantis, Ashley Moody pursue legal remedies after FEMA snubbed Donald Trump supporters

The federal government may have avoided people in the wake of Hurricane Milton. But they can’t avoid the pursuit of justice from state officials.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has the backing of the Governor as she presses the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on political bias against Donald Trump supporters in post-storm response to the Lake Placid area. The Highlands County region saw 70% of voters back the President-elect.

“Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal — caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump,” Moody said.

“I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation.”

The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Florida.

FEMA Supervisor Marn’i Washington has been fired after reportedly directing her team to avoid homes “advertising Trump.” Washington, meanwhile, says she’s been scapegoated for following FEMA policy aiming to deescalate confrontations between federal workers and potentially hostile residents.

It’s that alleged policy that concerns Moody most. Her Office looks to “hold the agency accountable for violating the civil rights of Floridians” by “taking legal action against Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and seeking punitive damages in their individual capacities.”

The complaint alleges that “Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials, as well as those carrying out her orders, to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens,” with “‘at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags’ in Lake Placid … ‘skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.’”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also outraged.

“It’s unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane. I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable,” he said in a Thursday statement.