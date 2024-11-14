November 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis, Ashley Moody pursue legal remedies after FEMA snubbed Donald Trump supporters
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 9/21/21-Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the ringing of the bell ceremony to honor 18 fallen firefighters whose names were added to the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, right, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, left, and Attorney General Ashley Moody, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiNovember 14, 20244min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Steinbrenner field in Tampa

HeadlinesTech

Homeland Security Department releases framework for using AI in critical infrastructure

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ione Townsend won’t seek re-election as Chair of Hillsborough Co. Democratic Party

FLAPOL092121CH025
Did 'political discrimination' endanger conservative Floridians?

The federal government may have avoided people in the wake of Hurricane Milton. But they can’t avoid the pursuit of justice from state officials.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has the backing of the Governor as she presses the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on political bias against Donald Trump supporters in post-storm response to the Lake Placid area. The Highlands County region saw 70% of voters back the President-elect.

“Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal — caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump,” Moody said.

“I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation.”

The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Florida.

FEMA Supervisor Marn’i Washington has been fired after reportedly directing her team to avoid homes “advertising Trump.” Washington, meanwhile, says she’s been scapegoated for following FEMA policy aiming to deescalate confrontations between federal workers and potentially hostile residents.

It’s that alleged policy that concerns Moody most. Her Office looks to “hold the agency accountable for violating the civil rights of Floridians” by “taking legal action against Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and seeking punitive damages in their individual capacities.”

The complaint alleges that “Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials, as well as those carrying out her orders, to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens,” with “‘at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags’ in Lake Placid … ‘skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.’”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also outraged.

“It’s unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane. I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable,” he said in a Thursday statement.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden heads to international summits in Peru and Brazil as world leaders brace for Donald Trump presidency

nextLiberals pressure Senate Democrats to confirm more Joe Biden Judges while they can

3 comments

  • Joe

    November 14, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Ashley Moody, consistently proving herself to be the biggest toady and dumbest AG in the nation.

    Reply

    • JOE LIBTURDO CULTIST LOSER

      November 14, 2024 at 10:59 am

      Cry and whine more

      Reply

  • A day without Libturds

    November 14, 2024 at 11:02 am

    Libturd statist boot lickers will always defend the indefensible because they are mindless propaganda sucking fools.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories