November 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Wilton Simpson announces $4M purchase to preserve Hendry County cattle ranch land
Image via Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Jesse SchecknerNovember 14, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa

HeadlinesTech

Homeland Security Department releases framework for using AI in critical infrastructure

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ione Townsend won’t seek re-election as Chair of Hillsborough Co. Democratic Party

Cows Cattle Cow Howard Cattle Corp. FDAGCS
Simpson called the expenditure ‘another critical step’ toward protecting valuable farmlands from urban development.

A 754-acre cattle operation in Hendry County will be preserved through a state-run program that prevents future development of the agricultural land.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced Florida’s purchase of Howard Cattle Corp., which spans portions of the unincorporated Immokalee and Felda areas, for $4,145,000.

The purchase is part of the 23-year-old Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which protects valuable farmlands and natural resources through easements that prevent urban development of the land while allowing agricultural operations to continue.

During the 2024 Session, Simpson successfully worked to secure $100 million for the program and the same sum yearly through SB 1638. Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson and Sarasota Republican Rep. James Buchanan sponsored the legislation. Lawmakers approved it unanimously.

In a statement Thursday, Simpson called the Howard Cattle Corp. purchase “another critical step” for the program.

“By permanently preserving Howard Cattle Corporation’s land from future development, we’re not only supporting Florida agriculture but also protecting natural landscapes that sustain our wildlife and water resources,” he said.

A three-generation family business, Howard Cattle Corp. runs a beef cattle and horse breeding operation north of Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area and east of Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest. The property, situated within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, contains a variety of sensitive wetlands and wildlife, including the Florida Panther, pines, cabbage palms and oaks.

The company was founded in the 1960s by Huey P. Howard, a Mississippi-to-Florida transplant now two years shy of 90. He saved up money for years to buy an initial 20 acres through a White intermediary. Howard, who is Black, also faced difficulties purchasing cattle. He told Coastal Breeze News last year that he believes the obstacles Black people faced at the time are a major reason why so few are part of the industry today.

For the most part, however, people treated him then, and still treat him today, with decency.

“The people I’ve worked with have all been good people,” he told the outlet. “We’ve got some prejudiced people in the world, and as long as we live, we’re going to have some prejudiced people. But I don’t have a problem. In fact, I’m tickled to death to be so friendly with people and that they’re so friendly with me.”

Created in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program through 2023 has acquired conservation easements for more than 110,000 acres of working agricultural land. The program received 258 applications last year, resulting in 256 new ranked projects totaling 392,394 acres.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney isn't scared of Epic Universe's opening

nextIone Townsend won’t seek re-election as Chair of Hillsborough Co. Democratic Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories