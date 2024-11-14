Philip Morris affiliate cuts $1M check to support hurricane relief

An affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), Swedish Match North America, is donating $1 million to support hurricane relief efforts through its philanthropic initiative “We Care by ZYN.”

The funding will benefit six states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We Care by ZYN” is a part of a multipronged approach for corporate and employee giving, with the goal of making a meaningful difference in the communities where PMI’s U.S. affiliates operate.

“We Care by ZYN was established in 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, to provide financial support to communities as they respond to and recover from unforeseen disasters,” Swedish Match North America Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Joe Ackerman said.

“This year, we focused on relief efforts following the devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton. We recognized the widespread impact these storms had on our employees and their families, and within the communities where we do business.”

Of the $1 million, Florida is set to receive the heftiest chunk, with $350,000 directed to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and $150,000 to the Gulf Coast Communication Foundation.

Virginia will get $150,000, with $100,000 directed to the 2024 Southwestern Virginia Relief Fund and $50,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will each receive $100,000, with $50,000 each going to the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and the Greater Valdosta United Way. The Central Carolina Community Foundation in South Carolina will receive $100,000, while the Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will receive $100,000.

The remaining $50,000 will go to the United Way of North Carolina.

Since its inception, “We Care by ZYN” has given millions of dollars in donations to a variety of charitable organizations and to disaster relief efforts in various locations around the country. Each year, PMI employees can choose and support local causes that mean the most to them.

“We Care by ZYN” is part of PMI’s broader corporate social responsibility program supporting U.S. charitable efforts, with outreach focusing on supporting military veterans, empowering women, and funding hyperlocal solutions to create a better future for Americans.