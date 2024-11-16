November 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

What is Bluesky? Why are X users jumping ship?

Associated PressNovember 16, 20244min3

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Iranian official meets Elon Musk in effort to smooth path with Donald Trump

FederalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz pick roils Justice Department

FederalHeadlines

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Bluesky AP
For those who don't like right-leaning X, there's a left-leaning alternative.

Disgruntled X users are again flocking to Bluesky, a newer social media platform that grew out of the former Twitter before billionaire Elon Musk took it over in 2022. While it remains small compared to established online spaces such as X, it has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood, lighter and friendlier and less influenced by Musk.

What is Bluesky?
Championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky was an invitation-only space until it opened to the public in February. That invite-only period gave the site time to build out moderation tools and other features. The platform resembles Musk’s X, with a “discover” feed and a chronological feed for accounts that users follow. Users can send direct messages and pin posts, as well as find “starter packs” that provide a curated list of people and custom feeds to follow.

Why is Bluesky growing?
Bluesky said in mid-November that its total users surged to 15 million, up from roughly 13 million at the end of October, as some X users look for an alternative platform to post their thoughts and talk to others online. The post-election uptick in users isn’t the first time Bluesky has benefited from people leaving X. The platform gained 2.6 million users in the week after X was banned in Brazil in August — 85% of them from Brazil, the company said. About 500,000 new users signed up in one day in October, when X signaled that blocked accounts would be able to see a user’s public posts.

Across the platform, new users — among them journalists, left-leaning politicians and celebrities — have posted memes and shared that they were looking forward to using a space free from advertisements and hate speech. Some said it reminded them of the early days of Twitter more than a decade ago.

Despite Bluesky’s growth, X posted after the election that it had “dominated the global conversation on the U.S. election” and had set new records.

Beyond social networking
Bluesky, though, has bigger ambitions than to supplant X. Beyond the platform itself, it is building a technical foundation — what it calls “a protocol for public conversation” — that could make social networks work across different platforms — also known as interoperability — like email, blogs or phone numbers.

Currently, you can’t cross between social platforms to leave a comment on someone’s account. Twitter users must stay on Twitter and TikTok users must stay on TikTok if they want to interact with accounts on those services. Big Tech companies have largely built moats around their online properties, which helps serve their advertising-focused business models.

Bluesky is trying to reimagine all of this and working toward interoperability.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIranian official meets Elon Musk in effort to smooth path with Donald Trump

3 comments

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    November 16, 2024 at 6:03 pm

    A. P propaganda…best ignored. EPA

    Reply

  • Ed Slavin

    November 16, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    Bluesky is great. There’s hardly any far right filth and anti-intellectualism on there. Twitter went to hell under Musk. He gave all the fascist cess and seat at the table. Also those beholden to supernatural propaganda and irrational ideology are prevalent on X platform.

    Reply

  • Larry

    November 16, 2024 at 6:32 pm

    It’s interesting when a site becomes “right leaning” after the censorship ends. Goes to show how much the left truly supports “free speech.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories