November 17, 2024
AP sources: Joe Biden for the first time OKs Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Russia
Image via AP.

Joe Biden
Anonymous sources tell Associated Press Joe Biden allows U.S. to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to limit American support for Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people.

The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Florida is Red

    November 17, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    Senile Joe trying to leave Trump with a World War

    Reply

Categories