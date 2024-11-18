Diagnosis for 11.18.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

— Meet the new boss(es) —

The 2024-26 term is here, bringing a new batch of Committee Chairs.

Rep. Josie Tomkow will be the point person for the policy side in the House. Incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez has named her Chair of the Chair of the chamber’s Health & Human Services Committee.

The Polk City Republican didn’t serve on any health care-oriented Committee last term when she was Chair of the House PreK-12 Leadership Committee. She served on the Health Market Reform Subcommittee in her first full term.

“From our aging populations to young families, health care is at the center of the lives of all Floridians. I’m excited to have an open, robust and in-depth conversation about how to improve our health care system,” she said in a press release announcing her assignment.

The House health care approps lead has yet to be announced, but the subcommittee will be rebranded in line with the House’s new “Budget Committee” nomenclature. Rep. Lawrence McClure will be the overall House Budget Chief for Perez’s term.

In the Senate, incoming President Ben Albritton announced Panama City Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull as Chair of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee on Health & Human Services.

“If you don’t have your health, it’s hard to focus on anything else. (Trumbull) is a thoughtful and innovative leader who will work diligently to make certain our state investments in the health of Floridians are achieving better outcomes,” Albritton tweeted last week.

— European vacation —

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida is fresh off a successful trip to the other side of the pond.

Weida’s tour included staffing the Florida Pavilion at the MEDICA Trade Fair 2024 alongside the Florida Life Sciences delegation, a cohort of Mayo Clinic and Tampa General Hospital execs.

Through the pavilion, Florida was able to showcase the Sunshine State’s health care industry and “dedication to innovation” domestically and internationally, such as by showcasing the 17 “boundary-pushing ” Florida-based medical device companies.

After the trade fair, Weida and the delegation went to Germany to meet with the German Health Alliance, the Fatherland’s leading health care association. The alliance comprises over 100 private sector organizations, non-governmental organizations, civil societies, foundations, and academic institutions focused on improving health infrastructure.

The Florida crew is confident the GHA talks will bear fruit. The organization has expressed interest in organizing a delegation of German life sciences companies to visit the Sunshine State next year.

“The Agency for Health Care Administration is committed to advancing health care and research in our state,” Weida said. “We are strengthening Florida’s European partnerships, demonstrating our dedication to innovation and collaboration. Our goal is to attract the brightest minds and most creative initiatives that will drive problem-solving and advancement in Florida’s health care industry.”

Weida and Gov. Ron DeSantis were also in Milan to facilitate signing a memorandum of understanding between Florida International University, the Florida-based company Insightec, and The Neurological Institute of Besta. The MOU aims to foster collaboration in researching and treating brain diseases.

— Leaders of tomorrow —

The Florida Health Care Association’s Florida Leaders Class of 2025 is set.

FHCA selected 25 professionals for the yearlong training program focused on advancing and enhancing long-term care at Florida’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities through leadership development and quality improvement principles.

“Each of these Florida Leaders has demonstrated a passion for caregiving while at the same time recognizes the importance of growing the next generation of leaders within the profession,” FHCA CEO Emmett Reed said. “These impressive individuals are the future of long-term care, and we’re proud to have such a strong group representing the 2025 Class.“

Established in 2009, FHCA’s Florida Leaders program has trained more than 220 long-term professionals, including FHCA’s current president, senior vice president, treasurer and secretary.

As with previous classes, this class was selected based on its demonstrated leadership skills, association support, and interest in pursuing leadership pathways to improve its personal and professional skills. The program started with a two-day event in Tallahassee, held from Nov. 6-7, featuring presentations from state leaders and long-term care experts.

“I applaud these compassionate individuals for strengthening their commitment to improving the lives of those entrusted to their care. By taking steps to expand their knowledge and advance their leadership, they are helping to ensure Florida maintains its high standards when it comes to delivering high-quality long-term care,” said Rep. Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Democrat.

Members of the 2025 Class:

Amelia Fiore, Aspire Health Group in Jacksonville

Ashley Malys, Regents Park of Jacksonville

Claude Simmons Jr., Lakeside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Jacksonville

Dakotah Nalley, Millennial Healthcare Services in Leesburg

David Prater, Oak View Health and Rehabilitation Center in Orange Park

Ena Findlay, Longwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Longwood

Gabriella Diaz, Aspire at Spring Hill in Brooksville

George Andrew Seigel, Solaris Healthcare Forest Lakes in Naples

Gladys Christopher, Seabranch Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stuart

Grant Buckner, Aspire at Brentwood in Lecanto

James Clemons, The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clermont

James Poindexter, Havens at Pensacola

Jared Self, Timber Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala

Jeannette Baltzly, Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in DeLand

Jennifer Reyes, Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Panama City

Jessica Pierre, South Orange Health and Rehabilitation Center in Apopka

Kristin Taylor, Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fort Walton Beach

Lauren Lukes-Howard, Riverchase Health and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy

Mariela Martinez, Aston Health Consulting Services in Brandon

Meagan Kopstad, Blue Heron Health and Rehabilitation in Wesley Chapel

Miranda Fraunfelter, AbleHearts Consulting Services in Tampa

Nicole Carroll, Tampa Lakes Health and Rehab in Lutz

Pamela Paxton, Pines of Sarasota

Staci Goldstein, RB Health Partners, Inc. in Crystal Beach

Steve Ortiz, Aston Health Consulting Services in Tampa

Sydney Meade Oxley, Elite Medical Staffing in Lake Mary

Trinity Blocker, Vivo Healthcare Orange Park

Tyler Ward, Apollo Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg

Zachary Gray, Bridgewater Park Assisted Living in Ocala

— Cleared for takeoff —

FHCA and Dream Flights teamed up to make Veterans Day extra special for a half-dozen Florida vets: A ride-along in a restored World War II-era biplane.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dream Flights to honor these veterans and thank them for their dedication and sacrifice to our country,” Reed said. “The flights are especially meaningful heading into Veterans Day weekend. It’s a privilege to watch these heroes once again take flight as we honor their service to our nation.”

The veterans reside in FHCA member nursing centers and assisted living communities of FHCA and its “Caring Together” partner, the Florida Assisted Living Association. They span a couple of generations and even include a World War II veteran, 95-year-old Army Charles DeGear of Lake City, whose service in the U.S. Army Air Corps kept the good guys’ fleet of B-17s in the air.

Other vets who took to the skies: Robert Anderson of Tallahassee, a 96-year-old U.S. Army veteran; Roger Murray of Lake City, an 84-year-old U.S. Navy veteran and Bronze Star recipient who served in Vietnam; Leigh Fairbank III of Tallahassee, an 84-year-old Army veteran who served as a parachute jumper; Robert Fulmer of Lake City, an 89-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War as an Airman 1 Class and Electrical Technician on B-47 Bombers; and Cortez Mays of Carrabelle, a 49-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Each was taken 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic, open-cockpit biplane, the same kind used to train aviators who served in the War to End All Wars. Before the takeoff, the Dream Flyers were presented with FHCA challenge coins and received medals from the Florida Veterans Foundation.

“Florida is home to 1.5 million veterans, and many of our state’s nursing centers have the honor of caring for these heroes,” said Bob Asztalos, Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and FHCA District X Secretary. “Each day, our centers strive to give back to those who gave everything in service to our country. Today is such a special day as we honor their bravery and service to this great nation.”

— Game on! —

Sports medicine may be one of the most challenging branches of treatment these days, and the University of West Florida in Pensacola has become more equipped to deal with that discipline.

The Sandy Sansing Sports Medicine Center was officially opened on the University of West Florida campus at the Darrell Gooden Center on Nov. 7 in Pensacola.

“The new state-of-the-art Sandy Sansing Sports Medicine Center will provide enhanced care and expanded space for more than 370 UWF student-athletes and staff. The Darrell Gooden Center expansion includes areas for student-athletes to warm up and cool down before and post practice, receive innovative physical therapy and restorative treatments, and additional offices and meeting spaces for coaches of multiple UWF athletic teams,” a UWF press release said.

The Sports Medicine Center facility finally officially opened after groundbreaking in April. The center is home to 10,000 square feet of operational space in the building. It cost $6 million to build.

“For the last few years, our teams have been growing, winning and excelling at a speed far outpacing our facilities,” said UWF Athletics Director Dave Scott. “This is a much-needed addition to our campus footprint and will ensure future success for our athletes, coaches and trainers.”

— Clean bill of health —

Two Jacksonville area HCA hospitals are graded as pretty healthy now that they’ve received national recognition for their operations.

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital both recently received dozens of awards for excellence. Healthgrades.com issued multiple top ratings for both institutions on the First Coast.

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville received multiple Specialty Excellence Awards for critical care, joint replacement, orthopedic surgery, stroke care, and surgical care. The First Coast Medical Center also received 13 five-star ratings for a variety of specialty services and treatment techniques.

“These accomplishments reflect the unwavering commitment to excellence each member of our team brings every day. Our top priority and commitment are to provide safe, quality, compassionate care to every patient, every time,” said Reed Hammond, CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

The Orange Park facility snagged eight different Specialty Excellence Awards for critical care, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, neurosciences, outpatient prostate care, pulmonary care, stroke care, and surgical care. The hospital also received 15 five-star ratings for other care attributes.

“At HCA Florida Healthcare, providing high-quality care in every patient interaction is our top priority, and we remain committed to excellence as we continue serving our community,” said Chad Patrick, CEO of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

— Roster —

Jason Allison, Mariah Barfield, Robert Hosay, Foley & Lardner: Wexford Health Sources

Brandon Edmonston, Jamie Graves: Florida Dental Association

David Daniel, Jeff Hartley, Lisa Hurley, Smith Bryan & Myers: The Children’s Healing Institute

Jon Johnson, Marnie George, Johnson & Blanton: Hear.com

— ICYMI —

“Pasco students learn about robotic surgery technology” via Douglas R. Clifford of the Tampa Bay Times — Students from Mitchell High School, Marchman Technical College and Wendell Krinn Technical High School in Pasco County were able to see robotic surgical technology in action at an open house at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Wednesday. Students were able to operate some of the equipment themselves at the event, and had an opportunity to learn more about lung health while doing so, according to a press release. Medical staff from HCA Florida Trinity Hospital talked about the ill effects of smoking and vaping at the open house event. The event was inspired by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast teen group, which is participating in “Health Care Career Week” to learn more about working in a hospital setting.

“Court: Florida can’t claw back payments for pre-approved hospital care for undocumented immigrants” via Christine Jordan Sexton of the Florida Phoenix. In a ruling that could have widespread ripple effects for hospitals across the state, a Tallahassee appeals court has blocked the state from clawing back Medicaid payments from hospitals that provided state pre-authorized emergency health care to undocumented immigrants. The ruling upholds a previous decision on clawbacks the court made in 2019 in a case known as Gulf Coast Medical Center versus the Agency for Health Care Administration. The hospital is part of the Lee Memorial Health System. A 2020 legislative staff analysis suggests the ruling would require the state to drop 42 Medicaid fraud cases against hospitals and result in the state losing nearly $13.5 million at that time.

— Rules —

AHCA will hold a follow-up meeting on Dec. 4 on proposed changes to Rule 59A-3.2461, regarding organ transplant programs. The public may participate by phone by dialing the Open Voice conference line, one (888) 585-9008; conference code 998518088#. More here.

AHCA proposed amending Rule 59A-35.060 regarding licensure applications for hospitals, home health agencies, and homemaker and companion services. More here.

The Board of Chiropractic Medicine has withdrawn changes to Rule 64B2-13.004 regarding the renewal of active licenses, inactive status and continuing education. More here.

— Pencil it in —

Nov. 19

10 a.m. The Senate will convene for an Organization Session.

11 a.m. The House will convene for an Organization Session.

Nov. 21

9:15 a.m. The Agency for Healthcare Administration will hold a public meeting Wednesday on the Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Workgroup established by SB 612. Attendees may register for the meeting online and receive a participation link by email. More here.

Nov. 28

Dec. 2

