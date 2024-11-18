November 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott continues to press for Lara Trump Senate appointment

A.G. GancarskiNovember 18, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Alberto Martinez named Managing Partner of Continental Strategy in D.C.

HeadlinesOrlando

CareerSource offers to return taxpayer dollars following Glen Gilzean spending controversy

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gay Valimont announces another CD 1 run days after losing to Matt Gaetz

rick scott
DeSantis is in no rush to make the selection.

It’s decision time for Florida’s Governor regarding who replaces Marco Rubio in the Senate. And Florida’s most recent former Governor continues to offer unsolicited advice to Ron DeSantis.

“We need more Republicans in Washington who actually represent the Republican Party back home and will be steadfast in their commitment to fulfill the mandate from this election — to Make America Great Again. Lara Trump is that person,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott posted to social media.

Scott had initially floated the names of members of Congress, such as Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-BalartByron Donalds, Carlos GiménezCory Mills and María Elvira Salazar, but quickly settled in on the Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee and President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter in law.

Scott told Axios he’s known Lara Trump for a long time, and that she “did a great job with the RNC,” and is a “great spokesperson” and “conservative.”

DeSantis’ pick won’t be rushed, meanwhile, despite the full-court press from Trump World to sell the selection.

On social media Monday, the second-term Governor noted that Rubio is “expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today.”

With that time frame in mind, DeSantis and his advisors have time to contemplate the right move.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” DeSantis said.

The Governor laid out his priorities for the position as well, a list that leaves openings for a wide range of candidates.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Abysmally weak’: Carlos Giménez blasts Joe Biden for Xi Jinping meeting at APEC summit

nextSurvey: Florida divided on Donald Trump’s team — even the fake ones

2 comments

  • Scott Kain Rineer MD MPH

    November 18, 2024 at 4:50 pm

    open to any non-politicians?

    Reply

  • Eduardo Burkhart

    November 18, 2024 at 5:42 pm

    We are for Lara Trump because Lara supports for Diversity Equality for all individuals. We need more youths for GOP!!! GOP needs youths for new generations to generations. GOP will be good for everyone, What President Lincoln Did.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories