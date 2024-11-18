Rick Scott continues to press for Lara Trump Senate appointment

It’s decision time for Florida’s Governor regarding who replaces Marco Rubio in the Senate. And Florida’s most recent former Governor continues to offer unsolicited advice to Ron DeSantis.

“We need more Republicans in Washington who actually represent the Republican Party back home and will be steadfast in their commitment to fulfill the mandate from this election — to Make America Great Again. Lara Trump is that person,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott posted to social media.

Scott had initially floated the names of members of Congress, such as Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Carlos Giménez, Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar, but quickly settled in on the Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee and President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter in law.

Scott told Axios he’s known Lara Trump for a long time, and that she “did a great job with the RNC,” and is a “great spokesperson” and “conservative.”

DeSantis’ pick won’t be rushed, meanwhile, despite the full-court press from Trump World to sell the selection.

On social media Monday, the second-term Governor noted that Rubio is “expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today.”

With that time frame in mind, DeSantis and his advisors have time to contemplate the right move.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” DeSantis said.

The Governor laid out his priorities for the position as well, a list that leaves openings for a wide range of candidates.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” DeSantis said.