The Southern Group continues its expansion in North Carolina with Jason Saine hire

The Southern Group continues to build its presence in North Carolina, now with the addition of former state Rep. Jason Saine. Saine will join the firm’s Raleigh office.

Saine’s hire is a big get for The Southern Group. The long-time lawmaker, who served six full terms in the North Carolina General Assembly including five years as the Senior Chair of the Appropriations Committee, was instrumental in recent years in formulating and passing the Tar Heel State’s annual budget.

“This is a world-class hire that illustrates how The Southern Group is changing the landscape of Tar Heel State advocacy,” said Rachel Cone, Tallahassee Managing Partner for The Southern Group, and head of the firm’s expansion efforts. “Jason Saine brings a level of knowledge and a host of relationships that will be unmatched in Raleigh.”

Saine will join the North Carolina office’s founding lobbyist, Kevin Wilkinson.

“When we started this office, we talked about becoming a force in North Carolina policy and influence,” Wilkinson said. “Representative Saine’s hire is the perfect example of how we’re going to do it — adding top-notch people with deep experience in government who also are champions of the private sector.”

Before serving as Appropriations Chair, Saine was the Senior Chair for the Finance Committee. He emphasis during his service in the General Assembly includes technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence and other modern issues.

This year, his last serving as a North Carolina lawmaker, Saine served as co-chair of the National Council of State Legislature’s Standing Committee on Technology and Communications.

Saine said he is looking forward to joining Southern as it expands its footprint and continues its track record of success fort clients.

“It’s just a great fit,” he said. “It’s clear that The Southern Group is looking for homegrown solution providers in the state, and that’s exactly what I want to do.”

And his hire is grabbing attention from those in power in North Carolina. U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson called Saine’s service in the North Carolina General Assembly “remarkable.”

“Jason’s ability to navigate complex policy waters with ease and his proven track record of effective advocacy are assets that will continue to serve our state well,” Hudson said. “His work has laid a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation, and I look forward to seeing the impactful contributions he will make in this next chapter of his professional journey.”

Saine’s roots in North Carolina are deep, having earned his Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1995. Before public service, Saine worked in the private sector and had a tech business in Lincolnton, which worked to help other small businesses succeed. Saine still lives in Lincolnton with his wife and son.