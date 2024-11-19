Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.19.24

Good Tuesday morning.

The only story that matters — “Rafael Nadal to conclude Hall of Fame career during Davis Cup Finals Nov. 19-24, live on Tennis Channel and network app” via the Tennis Channel — Nadal is widely considered to be the greatest clay-court player of all time, with 14 singles titles and a 112-4 record at the French Open, beside an unshakable dominance at the surface’s other tour events. He is also the only man or woman to win more than 11 singles titles at one major and was so prolific in Paris that the French Tennis Federation built a statue of him on the French Open grounds before he had retired from the sport. More than just a clay specialist, given his 22 major singles titles, Nadal is one of only three men to win singles crowns at all four majors and the Olympics during his career and was also an Olympic doubles champion. The former World No. 1 will always be associated with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, together the “Big Three” who defined a tennis era and are the only men with 20 or more major singles championships each. Nadal has contributed to five Spanish Davis Cup titles and will attempt to add to that with one final championship this week.

___

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump personally squeezes Senators on Matt Gaetz” via Juliegrace Brufke and Hans Nichols of Axios — Trump is digging in on his embattled and controversial nominee and is sending an unmistakable message to Senate Republicans that he expects him to be confirmed. “He clearly wants Matt Gaetz,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, who received a call from Trump. “He believes Matt Gaetz is the one person who will have the fearlessness and ferociousness, really, to do what needs doing at the Department of Justice.” “One thing about Donald Trump, people should never confuse his support for one of his nominees as a tactical or strategic tool for somebody else,” Cramer said. “And at least to this point, he’s putting his own political capital behind it.” “And he’s a pretty persuasive guy,” Cramer said.

___

If you haven’t heard, Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi is Washington-bound.

CCC announced that Iarossi would expand his presence in the nation’s capital by joining the federal lobbying firm BGR Group as Managing Director.

The move comes nearly two years after CCC partnered with Advocus Partners nationwide. BGR Group is Advocus Partners’ federal lobbying firm and one of the nation’s largest and most powerful.

“Nick is an outstanding political talent who has helped build one of the most successful government affairs firms in Florida history,” BGR Group Chair and CEO Bob Wood said.

“We have gotten to know Nick and his colleagues through Advocus and are thrilled to have him formalize a role with us at BGR Group. This is a continuation of an already successful partnership. We are excited to have Nick as part of the team.”

Don’t worry, Tallahassee crowd; Iarossi will continue his work with CCC. Read more on Florida Politics.

___

The Southern Group continues to build its presence in North Carolina, now with the addition of former state Rep. Jason Saine. Saine will join the firm’s Raleigh office.

Saine’s hire is a big get for Southern Group. The longtime lawmaker, who served six full terms in the North Carolina General Assembly, including five years as the Appropriations Committee’s Senior Chair, was instrumental in formulating and passing the Tar Heel State’s annual budget in recent years.

“This is a world-class hire that illustrates how The Southern Group is changing the landscape of Tar Heel State advocacy,” said Rachel Cone, Tallahassee Managing Partner for Southern Group and head of the firm’s expansion efforts. “Jason Saine brings a level of knowledge and a host of relationships that will be unmatched in Raleigh.”

Saine will join the North Carolina office’s founding lobbyist, Kevin Wilkinson.

Before serving as Appropriations Chair, Saine was the Senior Chair of the Finance Committee. During his service in the General Assembly, his emphasis included technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other modern issues.

This year, his last serving as a North Carolina lawmaker, Saine was co-Chair of the National Council of State Legislature’s Standing Committee on Technology and Communications.

___

Alberto Martinez is the new Managing Partner of Continental Strategy’s Washington D.C. office.

In an announcement, the firm says Martinez will bring 20 years of experience in government, public policy, and corporate affairs to the firm. His career includes working as Chief of Staff to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who is in line to become Secretary of State in the next Trump administration.

Following his decade working under Rubio, Martinez spent seven years at the digital-first communications agency Targeted Victory, where he helped lead their public affairs division. During his tenure, the firm grew from a small team of three to more than 30 professionals and a portfolio that includes multiple Fortune 50 companies.

“Alberto brings an exceptional track record of leadership and strategic insight,” said Continental Strategy founder Carlos Trujillo. “His experience in Washington and success in corporate advocacy make him uniquely positioned to lead our growth efforts in D.C. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our impact on behalf of our clients.”

Continental Strategy, founded in 2022, quickly established itself as a Top 15 lobbying firm in Florida, and with the addition of Martinez, the firm is keen to replicate the formula in Washington.

“With Alberto Martinez at the helm, Continental Strategy is well-positioned to expand its presence in Washington, D.C., offering clients strategic guidance in navigating the shifting landscape of federal policies,” the firm said in a release.

___

The team behind local favorites such as Madison Social and Charlie Park are making their way downtown just in time for the Organization Session.

A new venture from the For The Table Hospitality group, The Assembly on Adams, is a quick-service café with a menu of grab-and-go coffee, pastries, sandwiches and heat-and-serve meals for busy professionals. The space will also offer catering platters, cheese boards and fresh-cut steaks for pre-order just steps from the state Capitol.

“Our team is second to none when it comes to hospitality in the Capital City,” said For The Table Hospitality managing partner Matt Thompson. “With this new downtown location, we’re bringing great food and outstanding service closer to our State Capitol, where downtown professionals and visitors can experience all we have to offer.”

The Assembly on Adams is located at 225 Adams Street, the former home of the wine shop Poco Vino. There’s a soft open this week via an “open house” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The official opening date is Dec. 2.

@JoePertocone: Thoughts and prayers to every newsroom employee who has to explain to their younger colleagues what "The Real World" was and why it's relevant to the nominee for secretary of transportation

@ChrisLaCivita: @JamesBlairUSA the best PD you could want … or have … as "we" would say with affection and respect … The Oracle!!!

@GovRonDeSantis: Sen. Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today. We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely to be made by the beginning of January. Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation's fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results.

@JimRosicaFL: I'm hearing that @JamesUthmeierFL is not pursuing the @marcorubio U.S. Senate seat BUT is still considering the CD1 vacancy, among other options.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@Fineout: Fla House Republicans gathered this p.m. in House chamber ahead of tomorrow’s org Session. A lot of praise for expanding the GOP supermajority. Rep @TPFabricio said there is “nothing sweeter than unseating a Democratic incumbent.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORY—

“Pressure is building on Ron DeSantis to tap Lara Trump for vacant Senate seat” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The pressure is mounting for DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump to fill the U.S. Senate vacancy left by Rubio, who was tapped to serve as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State. But DeSantis, freshly returned from a weeklong trade mission to Italy, said he is weeks away from making a choice, even as influential MAGA supporters push the President-elect’s daughter-in-law for the position. Several candidates have already made their interest known and several others are expected to be considered, too, DeSantis said. “More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” DeSantis said in a message posted on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. DeSantis said Florida deserves a Senator who will help Trump carry out his agenda to strengthen immigration and border security, “take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state,” and improve the economy.

“Rick Scott continues to press for Lara Trump Senate appointment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We need more Republicans in Washington who actually represent the Republican Party back home and will be steadfast in their commitment to fulfill the mandate from this election — to Make America Great Again. Lara Trump is that person,” Sen. Scott posted to social media. Scott had initially floated the names of members of Congress, such as Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Carlos Giménez, Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar, but quickly settled on the co-Chair of the Republican National Committee and Trump’s daughter-in-law. Scott told Axios he’s known Lara Trump for a long time and that she “did a great job with the RNC” and is a “great spokesperson” and “conservative.”

“The Ivanka-fication of Lara Trump” via Susie Coen of the Telegram — When Donald Trump made his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago as his election victory sharpened into focus, it was Lara Trump who stood next to him, beaming in a sheer black long-sleeved top and black trousers. While once Ivanka was seen as the heir apparent to the Republican’s political dynasty when she stepped back from politics in the wake of his 2020 Election loss, she left a narrow 5′ 11″ hole. Enter Lara, who also towers at 5′ 11″ and could soon become the only other Trump to hold elected office. Calls are growing for the Republican National Committee (RNC) co-Chair to replace Rubio in the Senate if he is confirmed as Secretary of State. If Rubio is plucked out of Florida to join Trump’s administration, DeSantis would be tasked with selecting his replacement until the 2026 Election. The mother-of-two, who flirted with the idea of running for Senate in 2022 in her native North Carolina, appeared keen on the idea, telling Fox News: “I would love to consider it.”

— TRANSITION —

“Trump confirms plans to use the military to assist in mass deportations” via Charlie Savage and Michael Gold of The New York Times — Trump confirmed that he intended to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military in some form to assist in his plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump responded overnight to a post made earlier this month by Tom Fitton, who runs the conservative group Judicial Watch, and who wrote that Trump’s administration would “declare a national emergency and will use military assets” to address illegal immigration “through a mass deportation program.” At around 4 a.m., Trump reposted Fitton’s post with the comment, “TRUE!!!”

“Trump floats workaround if Senate won’t confirm AG pick Gaetz” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump could use the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 instead of the recess appointment process, which has also been floated to get the Panhandle Republican through a Senate where many Republicans are skeptical of the Gaetz pick. That 1998 law allows for temporary appointments. “If no one has been nominated to the position, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 210 days beginning on the date of the vacancy. However, for any vacant positions that exist during the 60-day period beginning on a transitional presidential inauguration day, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 300 days beginning on the inauguration day or the date of the vacancy,” an FAQ reads.

“House Ethics Committee to meet Wednesday amid debate over Gaetz report” via Mychael Schnell of The Hill — Members of the House Ethics Committee will meet Wednesday, a source confirmed to The Hill, as the panel weighs whether it should release its report into Gaetz, whom Trump plans to nominate to serve as Attorney General. The source, however, cautioned that the huddle may be delayed since details about the meeting leaked early Monday morning. The panel scrapped plans to gather this past Friday for an unclear reason. House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican, told POLITICO the meeting had been postponed, not canceled. A spokesperson for the Ethics Committee declined to comment. The debate over whether the panel should publish its report on Gaetz is heating up in the Capitol.

—“Attorney says his clients testified that Gaetz paid for sex” via Brittany Gibson and Andrew Howard of POLITICO

“This industry is high on the thought of Gaetz as Attorney General” via Natalie Fertig of POLITICO — One group is thrilled with Trump’s embattled pick for Attorney General: weed companies. Trump’s first administration took an adversarial approach to cannabis policy, and the industry worried a second term could roll back the few advances made during the Joe Biden administration or target cannabis users and companies once again. But then came Gaetz. Few lawmakers on Capitol Hill have taken a more pro-cannabis stance than Gaetz, and his selection has left the weed industry feeling like it’s Christmas morning. “He’s very vocal on this issue, and he’s on our side,” said Boris Jordan, CEO of Curaleaf, the largest cannabis company in America. “Sometimes it takes an unpleasant person to get something radical done.”

“Trump names Brendan Carr, senior GOP leader at FCC, to lead the agency’” via The Associated Press — Trump on Sunday named Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, as the new Chair of the agency tasked with regulating broadcasting, telecommunications and broadband. Carr is a longtime Commission member and previously served as the FCC’s general counsel. He has been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times and was nominated by both Trump and Biden to the Commission. The FCC is an independent agency that Congress oversees, but Trump has suggested he wanted to bring it under tighter White House control, in part to use the agency to punish TV networks that cover him in a way he doesn’t like. Carr has, of late, embraced Trump’s ideas about social media and tech. Carr wrote a section devoted to the FCC in “Project 2025,” a sweeping blueprint for gutting the federal workforce and dismantling federal agencies in a second Trump administration produced by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“Trump’s FCC pick threatens broadcast media, promises to ‘enforce’ their ‘public interest obligation’” via Alex Griffing of Mediaite — Trump’s pick to run the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Carr, took to social media and threatened broadcast media with upcoming government regulations to make sure it is acting in what he deems the “public interest.” Trump announced Carr, the senior Republican among the FCC’s current five Commissioners and the author of Project 2025’s section on the FCC, on Sunday. Carr thanked Trump online: “We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans.” In a later post, he added, “Broadcast media have had the privilege of using a scarce and valuable public resource — our airwaves. In turn, they are required by law to operate in the public interest.”

“Trump set to pick JD Vance ally James Braid as Congress liaison” via Nancy Cook and Skylar Woodhouse of Bloomberg — Trump is slated soon to name Braid, a close Vance ally, to serve as the White House Director of Legislative Affairs. Braid has worked in Vance’s Senate office as deputy chief of staff and worked for the Office of Management and Budget during Trump’s first term. If officially named as the White House’s congressional liaison, he’ll be charged with pushing Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill. One of the most significant legislative tasks will be securing a major tax bill that renews the individual and small business cuts Trump passed during his first term. These provisions are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

“Elon Musk, top Trump adviser clash over Cabinet picks” via Sophia Cai of Axios — Musk has quickly become an influential figure in Trump’s inner circle. Still, there are signs of tension between Musk and a longtime Trump adviser over Cabinet appointments to the new administration. The friction between Musk and Boris Epshteyn — a top adviser who’s pushed for Cabinet picks that include Gaetz for Attorney General — surfaced in public last week. It signaled a rivalry stemming from Musk’s growing influence on the President-elect, to the dismay of some Trump loyalists. Musk — who fueled Trump’s election effort by giving at least $119 million — has questioned whether Epshteyn has had too much influence in Trump’s selections, especially his top Justice Department picks and the White House counsel, three people familiar with the conversations told Axios.

“Trump stands by Defense pick who says encounter with woman was not sexual assault” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump has told advisers he is standing by his nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, after the transition team was jolted by an allegation he had sexually assaulted a woman in an interaction he insists was consensual. Trump made his view plain to aides after a conversation with Hegseth days ago, after the team learned that a woman had accused him of assault in 2017, according to two people briefed on the discussion. They also learned that Hegseth had entered into a financial settlement with the woman with a confidentiality clause. On Sunday, Steven Cheung, the President-elect’s communications director, did not address Trump’s thinking but said, “President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his administration.” He added, “Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation” by the Senate.

“‘Morning Joe’ hosts visited Mar-a-Lago for Trump meeting” via Andrew Howard of POLITICO — “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Friday, agreeing to restart communication between the three of them for the first time since March 2020. “For those asking why we would speak to the President-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn’t we?” Brzezinski asked viewers Monday morning, adding that the hosts realized “it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but talking with him.” Trump told Fox News that Scarborough called to request the meeting, which he described as “extremely cordial.”

“No, Trump cannot run for re-election again in 2028” via Neil Vigdor of The New York Times — Trump has mused more than once that he might like to extend his next stay at the White House. But can he run for re-election again in 2028 and seek a third term? The simple answer: No, the Constitution does not allow it. By the end of his second term, Trump, now 78, would be the oldest President in history. While talking to House Republicans recently about clinching the White House and both chambers of Congress, Trump jokingly hinted that they could help prolong his presidency. “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” Trump said.

— SPECIALS—

“Fmr. Green Beret Jay Collins emerges as possible candidate to replace Marco Rubio” via Liv Caputo of The Floridian — In the same vein as his “Never Back Down” presidential run, DeSantis held out and delayed answering MAGA World’s mounting calls for Lara Trump to be appointed U.S. Senator in Rubio’s absence. Via social media, DeSantis announced that he would wait until January to reveal Florida’s next Senator after conducting “extensive vetting” procedures for the growing potential candidate slate. The shortlist could include himself, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and possibly — state Sen. Collins. “The American people want someone who inspires them with emotion, who knows what they’re doing practically and analytically, but they want someone who’s focused on service, on sacrifice, on serving the American people and the American way,” Collins said.

“Gay Valimont announces another CD 1 run days after losing to Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Valimont predicted before the election that if voters re-elected Gaetz, he’d be gone within months. He left office even sooner, though, for a potential promotion and not due to expulsion. Valimont always said she’d be ready to run again when the moment arose. She made good on that promise Monday, announcing a new campaign to succeed Gaetz in Congress. “Now more than ever, our district deserves a leader who will fight for every voice,” she posted on X. Her campaign confirmed she filed papers to run again in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Valimont held a news conference outside the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office in Pensacola. There, she took fresh swipes at Gaetz. “Just days after the voters of this district entrusted their representation to him, Matt Gaetz abandoned his seat and walked away from the responsibility of serving the people of Northwest Florida, leaving us with no representation in Congress.”

“‘Hebrew Hammer’ Randy Fine could soon take on ‘squad’ in U.S. Congress” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — With Rep. Michael Waltz leaving the U.S. Congress to become Trump’s National Security Adviser, DeSantis is tasked with setting a Special Election to replace Waltz and the frontrunner to replace him is state Senator-elect Fine, aka “The Hebrew Hammer.” Fine is interested in the job and is touting his pro-Israel, anti-antisemitism bona fides to “lead that charge.” There is no one. NO ONE that is more pro-Israel than Fine. He is like a Jewish Superman when it comes to fighting antisemitism. “President Trump has made clear, even as recently as last night, that the fight to protect America’s Jews is a top priority. Given my success passing more antisemitism bills than anyone in America, I’d be honored to lead that charge,” said Fine.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden asks Congress for $100B in disaster relief funding” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Biden has sent Congress an emergency funding request for roughly $100 billion to help with recovery after natural disasters, including the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeast, battered communities nationwide and depleted key programs. “From rebuilding homes and reopening critical infrastructure, such as schools and roads — to supporting the nation’s farmers and ranchers and ensuring access to health care services — impacted communities await your response. There can be no delay,” Biden wrote in a letter to the House Speaker. “I urge the Congress to act quickly to pass a supplemental funding package to assist communities impacted by these hurricanes,” the President said.

“Scott takes steps against ‘partisan army’ of Biden appointees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s soon-to-be senior Senator is opposing potential hires of the current presidential administration sticking around for the next one, as part of what he says could be a “partisan army” of resistance. Along with U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, James Lankford and Mitt Romney of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, U.S. Sen. Scott has signed on to a letter from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that attempts to counter “burrowing,” which is the practice of taking political appointees and redesignating them as civil service hires. The Republican Senators are demanding answers from Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Acting Director Robert Shriver III regarding the need for “quarterly updates on burrowing of current or former political appointees,” which has not been satisfied to the letter of the law given that the last update was months ago.

“Mike Waltz wasn’t briefed by Biden White House on Ukraine missile deployment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Biden administration is allowing Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile System weapons that can strike deep into Russian territory. Still, they didn’t brief incoming National Security Adviser Waltz about it. That’s what the outgoing Congressman turned Trump appointee told Fox and Friends Monday regarding the current White House countering an influx of North Korean soldiers with improved weaponry on Russia’s side of the territorial dispute by giving Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself his own improved weaponry. “It’s another step up the escalation ladder and nobody knows where this is going. North Korea is unleashing ballistic missiles, artillery, and now tens of thousands of soldiers. The administration responds by lifting this restriction. North Korea sends more soldiers; South Korea is now saying it may get engaged, China is buying oil from Iran for pennies of the dollar. Iran is using that to send missiles and drones to Russia that is then hitting Ukrainian critical infrastructure, so this is a development, but it’s a tactical one,” Waltz said.

“‘Abysmally weak’: Carlos Giménez blasts Biden for Xi Jinping meeting at APEC summit” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Giménez says Biden made another unforced error on the international stage late last week when he met and posed for photos with Chinese President Jinping in Peru. Considering the Chinese Communist Party’s inhumane treatment of people living in and outside China’s bounds, the last thing a U.S. President should do is show Xi civility — but that’s just what Biden did, Giménez said. Biden and Xi shook hands on camera with Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima. On Saturday, the two leaders discussed handling North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and, as Biden put it, ensuring that “competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict.”

“Vern Buchanan says he looks forward to working with RFK Jr. on chronic diseases” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — While some Republicans are raising concerns about Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as head of the Department of Health & Human Services, Sarasota area GOP U.S. Rep. Buchanan is all in on the selection. “Great visiting with @RobertKennedyJr and @drmarkhyman this week!” Buchanan wrote on X Friday, underneath a photo showing him with Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mark Hyman, a physician who specializes in longevity. “We discussed the chronic disease epidemic and the importance of preventive medicine. I look forward to working with Bobby to Make America Healthy Again as Chair of the Health Subcommittee on @WaysandMeansGOP.” Buchanan was re-elected to a 10th term representing parts of Sarasota, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties last week. As Chair of the Health Subcommittee, he conducted a hearing last month on the role preventive medicine and healthy living play in combating chronic diseases and the obesity epidemic in the U.S.

“DNC layoffs with no severance leave staffers scrambling, union says” via Justine McDaniel and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) workers’ union condemned layoffs by the organization, saying permanent employees were terminated last week with one day’s notice and no severance pay. While staff jobs at campaign offices routinely end after elections, the DNC laid off permanent employees, including people who were told their positions would continue after the election, the staff union said in a statement. As the party reels from election losses that cost it the presidency and majorities in both congressional chambers, grapples with questions about its identity and prepares to decide who will lead it as Trump returns to the White House, the layoffs inject internal turmoil into the DNC’s post-election reboot.

— STATEWIDE —

Happening today — The Senate and House will each convene an Organization Session to select officers, among other things: 10 a.m., House and Senate Chambers; House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez will hold a media availability: 12:30 p.m. or 20 minutes upon the conclusion of Organization Session in the House Chamber; Senate President-designate Ben Albritton will also hold a media availability: 1:30 p.m., Senate Chambers.

“Frank Artiles gets 60 days in jail, probation for orchestrating ‘ghost candidate’ scheme. His attorneys plan to appeal” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Judge Miguel de la O agreed Monday to stay Artiles’ sentencing, pending an appeal his attorneys said they’ll soon file. They have until Dec. 18 to do so. Before handing down his judgment, de la O said he considered several factors the defense raised, including Artiles’ public and military service, lack of prior legal issues and charity work about which the Judge received numerous letters. De la O noted that probation was appropriate for a first-time nonviolent offender like Artiles. He also admonished the defendant for taking advantage of Florida’s porous election statutes for partisan and financial gain by running a “ghost candidate” — someone with a near-zero chance of winning a race who runs to harm another contender’s chances. “Our politics are poisoned. We have become tribal. I think our tribal, poisoned politics got the better of you, Mr. Artiles, and you lost sight of right and wrong,” the Judge said. “And I’m sure the money was nice, but I suspect that the rush of beating the other side was also a motivation.”

“Florida unemployment rate marks four years below national average” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s economy continues to outperform national trends, as the state marked its 48th consecutive month of a lower unemployment rate than the national average. In October, Florida’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.3%, while the state added 107,600 private sector jobs over the past year. “Under Gov. DeSantis’ direction, Florida immediately launched small business recovery resources to impacted communities,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

“Heritage CEO sees ‘stabilization’ in Florida’s home insurance market” via Matt Sczesny of WPTV — The CEO of Heritage Insurance is expressing some optimism about the state’s homeowners insurance. “I do not believe you’re not going to see some wide swings,” Ernie Garateix said. “I think you’re seeing stabilization in the market when it comes to rates.” He said that, so far, Heritage has had about 6,700 claims from the storm, including about 70 from the tornadoes that hit Florida’s east coast. The hurricane, he said, will also be a test for the state’s reforms on curbing lawsuits, which some have argued has led to years of losses and rate hikes. “Milton is the first major hurricane that will test the reforms of 2022, but we’re very optimistic those reforms will hold,” Garateix said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Concerning conduct’: Did Boynton Vice Mayor influence police not to give girlfriend DUI?” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Her breath smelled of alcohol. She had just smashed into a car that was disabled with a flat tire, sending it into a barrier wall at the entrance of High Point West, a senior community in Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics says a review of Boynton Beach police body-worn camera videos show two officers agreeing that city resident Chelsea Harness was under the influence on that early morning of May 26, 2023. Harness denies she was under the influence. In the interim, Harness had called friend City Commissioner Thomas Turkin, who arrived at the scene as police questioned her at about 2 a.m. Harness also called Phil Terrano for help.

“South Florida-based Spirit Airlines files prearranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, intends to continue flying” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Financially troubled Spirit Airlines, the hometown airline of Broward County, made its anticipated landing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court as management announced it had filed a “prearranged” Chapter 11 reorganization plan in New York to overhaul its crushing debt load. The pioneering discount carrier, which maintains a sprawling headquarters in Dania Beach and remains the predominant airline in passengers carried at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, said it will continue to fly with the help of $350 million in new money from creditors who agreed to refinance $3.3 billion in debt. The airline serves over 80 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America and employs 12,800 people.

“Unauthorized changes at historic Biltmore Hotel probed” via Abraham Galvan of Miami Today — After a recent walk-through at the city-owned historic Biltmore Hotel, city officials and staff encountered several unpermitted renovations being made throughout the hotel, said Commissioner Ariel Fernandez at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. The illegal painting took place, and a speakeasy and a staircase were built without permits, Fernandez said. “When we came in for the inspections, tons of things had been changed without going through the process. This is about process. It’s about ensuring that our assets are protected,” Fernandez said. “That’s what I told Mr. (Tom) Prescott when I spoke to him again last night. I told him: ‘I have no assurances that you’re going to preserve our historic Biltmore Hotel. What’s it going to take? Are we going to have a code enforcement officer permanently parked at the hotel?’

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Winter Haven to remove fluoride from water supply, cites incoming HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Winter Haven Commissioners passed a resolution 3-2 to authorize the discontinuance of adding fluoride to the city water supply system following heightened national attention on the issue brought by Kennedy. During the Nov. 12 Commission meeting, Commissioner Clifton E. Dollison and Mayor Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr. voted against the resolution, while Commissioners Brian Yates, L. Tracy Mercer, and Bradley T. Dantzler voted for the resolution. During the meeting, one of the Commissioners mentioned that Kennedy brought up the removal of fluoride across the country.

“Jerry Demings begins holiday toy drive in Orange County” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Mayor Demings has launched his annual holiday toy drive to make Christmas brighter for needy children. “Every toy donated to our toy drive goes directly to an Orange County family that needs support this holiday season,” Demings said. “By contributing, you’re not just giving a gift; you’re creating hope and spreading kindness. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.” People can buy a gift online from the county’s virtual toy store through Dec. 3 or donate a new, unwrapped toy at 37 locations, including certain library branches, fire rescue stations and park and recreation centers across Orange County. The deadline to drop off a gift in person is Dec. 9.

“CareerSource offers to return taxpayer dollars following Glen Gilzean spending controversy” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Demings accused Gilzean of spending taxpayer money inappropriately and threatened to sue. Gilzean fought back Monday, saying Demings would waste taxpayer money if he took him to court. Late last week, Valencia College offered to give back a separate $2.1 million allocation for student scholarships. On Monday, CareerSource also indicated a willingness to forgo $1.9 million following the backlash from county leaders. “The purpose of the donation was to enhance career services and scholarships for election workers post the election and to provide them with career services, upskilling, training and employment. The funds would also expand existing youth programs at CareerSource Central Florida through career exploration opportunities to learn about civic engagement and cybersecurity,” said Pamela Nabors, CareerSource President and CEO, in a statement.

“Daytona Beach to decide state and federal legislative priorities Wednesday night” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — As happens each year, Daytona Beach City Commissioners are being asked to come up with a list of their state and federal legislative priorities. At their meeting Wednesday night, Commissioners will discuss and then adopt their priorities for the 2024-2025 state and federal Legislative Sessions. Commissioners will start their discussion with a list of proposed priorities based on past City Commissioner suggestions and city staff input. The city backs funding to install backup power generators at the city’s sanitary sewer system lift stations. Of the system’s 178 lift stations, 87 do not have backup power. Power failures at lift stations cause a sewer system backup into residences, businesses, and streets.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Former St. Petersburg City Council member Jeffrey Danner arrested on digital voyeurism charge” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — Former St. Petersburg City Council member Danner was arrested on a digital voyeurism charge last week after he placed cameras in a bathroom in his home to record a woman who was staying with him, police said. On Wednesday, the woman was using the shower at Danner’s home in the 2300 block of Dartmouth Avenue when she noticed two cameras in an air vent in the bathroom. One of the cameras was aimed at the shower and the other at the toilet. The woman confronted Danner about the cameras by sending him a text message. Danner replied that he “realized how stupid and perverted it was” and said he “didn’t connect them,” the affidavit states.

“Clearwater teen arrested after threatening to kill Pinellas County Commissioner online, deputies say” via Fox 13 — A 17-year-old Clearwater boy was arrested on Saturday after telling Pinellas County Board of County Commissioner Chris Latvala that he would “blow his head off” on social media. Officials say detectives began investigating after Commissioner Latvala saw a threatening comment on X (formerly Twitter) and contacted law enforcement. The 17-year-old commented on a post about the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and tagged the Commissioner. The sheriff’s office says the teen stated, “I live five minutes from him. I’m gonna go to his house and blow his head off with my short-barreled.” The 17-year-old turned himself in to detectives at the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center and was charged with one count of written threats to kill.







— LOCAL: N. FL—

“Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office enforces new law banning unauthorized public camping, sleeping” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began enforcing a new Florida law that cracks down on unauthorized public camping or sleeping. The law took effect Oct. 1. It prohibits a county or municipality from authorizing or permitting public sleeping or camping on public property, public buildings or public rights of way without a lawfully issued temporary permit. Since Oct. 1, Jacksonville officers have been informing individuals about this ordinance and providing details on resources available to assist with transitioning off the streets. The Sheriff’s Office began the enforcement period Nov. 1. Since then, officers have arrested 23 individuals, along with 17 notices to appear.

“City Council member Matt Carlucci will file legislation raising the garbage fee” via David Bauerlein via The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville’s garbage fee hasn’t gone up in 14 years, and every time elected leaders have considered raising it, they’ve backed away faster than someone getting a whiff of spoiled food in a trash can. However, keeping the rate the same has forced the city to use tens of millions of dollars in property taxes to plug the shortfall in the solid waste fund. Even though the fee hasn’t changed since 2010, the city’s cost of collecting and disposing garbage has increased substantially. City Council member Carlucci said there’s “never a good time” to adjust a fee, but the longer the city puts it off, the deeper the financial hole becomes.

“FSU football’s Mike Norvell wants to replace coordinators quickly, but it’s complicated” via Liam Rooney of The Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State football head coach Norvell said he spent time during the bye week addressing holes in his coaching staff. After firing defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans a day after the Seminoles’ 52-3 loss to Notre Dame, Norvell said he wants to move quickly in hiring new staff. With offseason changes to the roster and possibly more coaching changes, Norvell wants coordinators in place as quickly as possible after the final whistle blows versus Florida. “Ideally when the regular season ends, you’d like to be able to have a really strong direction of where it’s going,” Norvell said. “There might be guys that could potentially continue to be playing, where either announcements, agreements that are made, we’ll see if that’s potential options. There could be guys that assume roles really quickly after the season ends.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee School District investigation: Former Superintendent Christopher Bernier bullied, humiliated staff” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — He hung up on his employees, screamed at them in public, disparaged them behind their backs, and made vague threats to their faces, a Lee County School District investigation says. Just as Lee County has elected its first Superintendent since 1974, more information has surfaced about the complaints that led to former Superintendent Bernier’s resignation earlier this year. An investigation into Bernier’s behavior revealed allegations of bullying and harassment toward women working at the District, as well as findings of harassment of one Black employee, who alleged racial discrimination. While the report did conclude Bernier mistreated employees at the District, it did not support the allegations of racism.

“Three Commissioners sworn in for city of North Port; Phil Stokes voted to serve as Mayor” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Barbara Langdon was sworn in for her second term as the District 2 representative on the North Port City Commission; Demetrius Petrow was sworn in for District 1 and David Duval for District 3. The Board elected District 5 Commissioner Stokes as Mayor and District 4 Commissioner Pete Emrich as Vice Mayor. Langdon received nearly 59% of the 40,440 votes cast in her race against Josh Smith, or 23,777 votes. Petrow received about 55% of the 40,951 votes cast in his bid to oust incumbent Alice White, or 22,639 votes. Duval received about 53% of the 39,936 votes cast in his race against Andrew Sias, or 21,335 votes.

“Sarasota GOP leaders remember local party Executive Director Kelly Erwin” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Erwin laid the groundwork for a winning year for the Republican Party of Sarasota County. But this weekend, she lost a long fight with cancer. The 58-year-old died on Saturday evening. Local political leaders remembered her as a dedicated leader with decades of experience on the trail. “I’ve known Kelly for a long, long time, and will greatly miss her,” said Jack Brill, Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair. “She had been a valuable part of our team for a decade when I hired her into the Executive Director position. She was incredibly valuable to our entire organization and was a remarkable person.” Erwin served as the local party’s Executive Director for the last four years and played a crucial part in the organization for a decade. Her experience goes back further, including working on campaigns for former Rep. Ray Pilon.

— TOP OPINION —

“Ray Rodrigues: Florida’s higher education reforms — preparing students for success in a changing world” via Florida Politics — Florida’s higher education system has always been about opportunity. Whether you’re the first in your family to attend college or a working professional looking to advance your career, our reforms are designed with you in mind. They reflect our commitment to ensuring that every student has the chance to succeed, no matter their background.

We’re focusing on what matters most — core competencies in science, math, and history — while keeping our general education courses from being bogged down by divisive ideologies.

Some might question the changes we’re making, but I truly believe these reforms are the key to keeping Florida’s universities at the forefront of educational excellence. At the same time, we’re working hard to keep higher education affordable. By keeping tuition low and expanding pathways like our 2+2 program, in which students start at community colleges and transfer seamlessly to one of our four-year universities, we’re making sure more Floridians can access a world-class education.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: We’re not standing still. We’ll continue to innovate, adapt, and put students first. Education isn’t just about earning a diploma; it’s about opening doors to new opportunities — and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in Florida. So, whether you’re just starting your college journey or you’re already working toward your degree, know that we’re here to support you every step of the way, committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in higher education.

— OPINIONS —

“Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy could make the government’s efficiency problems worse” via Peter Coy of The New York Times — Yes, there is a lot of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. However, overstaffing should not be the first thing on the agenda of the Department of Government Efficiency, which Trump has said he will create and appoint Musk and Ramaswamy to lead. If anything, the problem may more often be understaffing in critical positions: The federal government doesn’t have the people it needs to adequately monitor and vet its enormous streams of payments to Defense contractors, hospitals and individuals. For example, administrative expenses account for only half a percent of the Social Security Administration budget. Trying to squeeze down that half percent by cutting personnel could lead to misspending of the other 99.5% of the budget. The Government Accountability Office, in particular, already does much of what Musk and Ramaswamy have in mind, except with the advantage of deep institutional knowledge.

“Trump’s latest hire is a boon for Musk’s SpaceX — and a hit to Big Tech” via William Gavin of Quartz — Trump said he would appoint Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr as Chair. Carr has frequently gone to bat for Musk, asserting in 2023 that the FCC and six other agencies were participating in “regulatory harassment” under Biden. So far this year, Carr has repeatedly criticized his fellow Commissioners for rejecting Starlink’s application for $855 million in rural broadband subsidies, slammed Brazil for its crackdown on Musk’s X, and accused a Ukrainian nonprofit group of trying to weaponize the government against Musk. That group had asked the FCC to investigate revoking Starlink’s licensing over Musk’s behavior, pointing to his track record in the Russia-Ukraine War and drug use. “I understand the focus on Musk is on a lot of people’s minds in the media space and otherwise,” Carr told POLITICO in October, pushing back against the idea he overly favors Musk.

“Liberal media bias is hurting Democrats. Really” via Megan McArdle of The Washington Post — I used to spend a lot of time complaining that liberal media bias hurt Republican politicians and conservative causes. I no longer make that argument. Oh, I still agree with conservatives that the mainstream media is biased toward the left. It could hardly be otherwise, given the political leanings of journalists: A 2022 survey showed that fewer than 4% identified as Republicans. In the worst cases, this leads to reporting that treats “Republicans like a crime beat and Democrats like friends in need.” More commonly, it subtly affects what stories journalists choose to cover, what angle they take, whose experts they give more credence to and whose feelings they are careful not to hurt.

“Release the report on Gaetz, now” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — To execute his vengeful assault on American institutions, Trump needs some of the worst Cabinet-level nominations ever. This is a historic moment for the U.S. Senate. Honor demands that Senators refuse to confirm the worst of them — and block his alternative scheme to seat them without its approval. A moment of truth has also arrived at the House Committee on Ethics, which must decide whether to release what is said to be a highly damaging report on the conduct of Gaetz, Trump’s fatally flawed choice for Attorney General. Nothing could be more eternally dishonorable than to bury the report and keep it secret. The Senate Judiciary Committee unquestionably needs that report, which the Committee was about to release before Gaetz’s abrupt resignation ended its jurisdiction over him. The report is said to be critical of Gaetz’s conduct as a Congressman and to demonstrate his utter unfitness to command the FBI and Justice Department and enforce civil rights laws. The Senate must have the report. The American people paid for it. They deserve to see it.

“Florida needs a U.S. Senator — again” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Rubio is leaving to become Secretary of State in Trump’s administration, which creates another Senate vacancy. DeSantis will choose a replacement for Rubio through the next election in 2026. Many names are floating around, but the least-known among them is the one worth watching most closely. Uthmeier managed the campaign to defeat ballot amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana after he had been brought in to manage the stretch run of DeSantis’ disastrous campaign for President. He knows his way around the Russell Senate Office Building in D.C., as he spent more than a year as a young law clerk for Rubio while going to law school at Georgetown. He was a senior adviser to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the first Trump administration. Uthmeier has never held an elective office, but if he wins the appointment, he probably won’t be in the Senate for long.

— ALOE —

“Food Network’s Guy Fieri host hurricane relief fundraiser with Rocco’s Tacos in Boca” via Jasmine Fernández of The Palm Beach Post — Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Boca Raton will partner with the Guy Fieri Foundation to host a disaster relief fundraiser Monday, Nov. 18, benefiting hospitality workers affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The event, benefiting the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, will feature interactive brand pop-ups, live entertainment from DJ Irie, and a live auction. It will be hosted at Rocco’s Tacos in The Shops at Boca Center, just off South Military Trail, by Rocco Mangel of Rocco’s Tacos and restaurateur Fieri. “When Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the great state of Florida, there was no question that the Guy Fieri Foundation had to get involved and help in some way,” Fieri said. “And, of course, my buddy Rocco was my first call. Together, we’re throwing a big party to support our friends in the hospitality business, so come on down for a very special Mexican menu, drink some great tequila, and lend a helping hand all along the way.”

“Florida Man Games holds tryouts for 2025 event this weekend” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Whether it’s throwing a live gator through a Wendy’s drive-thru window or drunkenly riding a Segway, the notorious Florida Man always seems to be making headlines for another “truth is stranger than fiction” kind of story. These kinds of stories are what spurred St. Augustine native Pete Melfi, who owns the 904 Now, to create the Florida Man Games, which debuted this past year with sumo-styling wrestling, evading the police, weaponized pool noodle mud dueling and other events straight out of a Floridian fever dream. “Five thousand people show up. They were all there until the end, cheering these guys while they were stealing copper pipes and catalytic converters and running from the cops. It was unbelievable,” Melfi said. “It was a great time, and, surprisingly, nobody got arrested.”

“Federal funding of $21 million will help conserve land in Peace River Valley” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — An infusion of federal money could help prevent agricultural properties around the Peace River in Polk County from converting to subdivisions or shopping centers. The nonprofit said the Florida Conservation Group has received more than $21 million in funding through a Regional Conservation Partnership Program project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The federal program requires a local match, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has pledged that money through its Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. The funds will bolster the Florida Conservation Group’s ongoing efforts to protect agricultural and natural lands in the Peace River Valley, which covers much of Polk County. The Peace River originates with the convergence of Saddle Creek and the Peace Creek Drainage Canal near Bartow.

“Record number of Thanksgiving travelers projected for Florida, nation” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida will likely see a record number of travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with more than 4.5 million people taking to the road or air. AAA Auto Club of Florida projects this year’s Thanksgiving period will see 112,000 more travelers during the Thanksgiving stretch compared to 2023. The Florida travel surge during Thanksgiving break reflects national expectations, as AAA officials predict that 79.9 million travelers will travel at least 50 miles from their homes. “We expect to see record travel numbers across the board,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails, and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now and consider travel insurance, which compensates for flight cancellations, delays, and lost luggage.”

