Jerry Demings begins holiday toy drive in Orange County

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched his annual holiday toy drive to make Christmas brighter for children in need.

“Every toy donated to our toy drive goes directly to an Orange County family that needs support this holiday season,” Demings said in a press release. “By contributing, you’re not just giving a gift; you’re creating hope and spreading kindness. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

People can buy a gift online from the county’s virtual toy store through Dec. 3 or donate a new, unwrapped toy at 37 locations that include certain library branches, fire rescue stations and park and recreation centers across Orange County. The deadline to drop off a gift in person is Dec. 9.

FOX 35 Orlando personalities will also be at the East Colonial Walmart Supercenter from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 7, where people can shop and donate a toy.

Orange County is reminding gift-givers that presents can be for infants, teens and anyone in between. And the city does not accept cash, gift cards or plush toys.

“Please include extra items where appropriate — for example, batteries with electronic toys or crayons with a coloring book,” the county said in a press release.

The toys will be given to the Orange County Neighborhood Centers for Families, Wraparound Orange, Orange County Public Schools Kids’ Closet and other Central Florida nonprofits.

Demings’ gift drive leaves a big impact.

“Now in its 14th year, the toy drive has collected more than 86,000 toys and gifts directly benefiting local youth,” Orange County said in the press release. “Last year, the generous residents of Orange County donated 11,566 toys and served nearly 1,900 children, which was the toy drive’s biggest impact yet.”

Demings began promoting the return of the toy drive on social media.

“Our 2024 Holiday Toy Drive has begun and we need your help to make this year’s event better than ever!” Demings wrote on X earlier this month.

For more information, including details on the drop-off locations, visit the county’s website.