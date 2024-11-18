CareerSource offers to return taxpayer dollars following Glen Gilzean spending controversy

A career center is offering to return taxpayer dollars that were a source of contention between Orange County government leaders that has escalated into a threat to sue.

Orange County Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean gave $1.9 million to CareerSource Central Florida to help train temp workers who were going to be out of work following the Nov. 5 General Election. But other Orange County leaders say Gilzean did not get proper approval for the expense.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings accused Gilzean of spending taxpayer money inappropriately and threatened to sue over it. Gilzean fought back Monday, saying Demings was going to waste taxpayer money if he took him to court.

Late last week, Valencia College offered to give back a separate $2.1 million allocation for student scholarships. On Monday, CareerSource also indicated a willingness to forgo $1.9 million following the backlash from county leaders.

“The purpose of the donation was to enhance career services and scholarships for election workers post the election, and to provide them with career services, upskilling, training and employment. The funds would also expand existing youth programs at CareerSource Central Florida, through career exploration opportunities to learn about civic engagement and cybersecurity,” said Pamela Nabors, CareerSource President and CEO, in a Monday statement.

“If Orange County requests, we will return the funds. Regardless, at CareerSource Central Florida, we will continue our commitment to assist individuals along their career journey.”

Demings is expected to discuss the situation Tuesday at the Orange County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, his Office confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, Gilzean defended his initiatives.

“The cost-savings our office achieved last year helped pave the way for two innovative programs central to the mission of this office to increase voter outreach while putting a college education within the reach of low-income students across Orange County Schools. In addition, our office also returned more than $700,000 in unused funds to the county,” Gilzean said.

“Unfortunately, that’s not enough for Mayor Jerry Demings and some of his colleagues. Orange County residents should be concerned, disappointed, and offended that the mayor wants to waste hundreds of thousands of tax dollars on attorneys and legal fees to deny low-income students the opportunity to improve their lives.”

Demings previously said Gilzean’s Office spending money on scholarships and career training was inappropriate, especially after some people waited in long lines to vote in Orange County.

“If we allow the constitutional (officers) to thumb their nose at the process that we use to establish their respective budgets and not be held accountable to what they tell us they’re going to use the funds to do, then that is a calamity that’s waiting to happen,” Demings said told reporters last week. “So because of that, I remain concerned.”

CareerSource and Valencia College both thanked Gilzean for his efforts to help them.

“CareerSource Central Florida is grateful for community partners who contribute to the mission of helping residents explore and obtain meaningful careers,” Nabors added in her statement.