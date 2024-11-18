November 18, 2024
Personnel note: Alberto Martinez named Managing Partner of Continental Strategy in D.C.

Jesse SchecknerNovember 18, 20244min0

Alberto Martinez
‘His experience in Washington and success in corporate advocacy make him uniquely positioned to lead our growth efforts.’

Continental Strategy has a new head honcho in Washington.

The firm announced the appointment of Alberto Martinez, a former Chief of Staff to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, as Managing Partner of its Washington office.

Martinez joins Continental Strategy after seven years working as a founding executive for public affairs firm Targeted Victory. He boasts more than two decades of experience in politics and an interesting CV tidbit: he worked as an on-set technical adviser for HBO’s award-winning “Succession” series.

He will lead the firm’s strategic growth in the nation’s capital, a press note said.

Former state lawmaker and U.S. Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, the President and founder of Continental Strategy, lauded the addition of Martinez as bringing “an exceptional track record of leadership and strategic insight” to the still-expanding firm.

“His experience in Washington and success in corporate advocacy make him uniquely positioned to lead our growth efforts in D.C.,” Trujillo said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him onboard as we continue to expand our impact on behalf of our clients.”

Martinez spent a decade working for Rubio, whom Donald Trump tapped last week to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. According to Gary Fineout of POLITICO, Rubio was quick to praise Continental Strategy for acquiring Martinez’s talents, saying in a statement that Martinez “possesses a rare blend of strategic insight, integrity and unmatched experience,” as well as “deep understanding” of the President-elect’s policy agenda.

Earlier this month, Continental Strategy announced it was promoting Katie Wiles to direct the firm’s Jacksonville and Washington offices. Wiles previously served as Director of Communications for former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. She is the daughter of Susie Wiles, who will serve as Trump’s Chief of Staff after he retakes the White House in January.

Trujillo won four straight terms in the Florida House, serving until March 2018, when Trump chose him to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States. He launched Continental Strategy in 2022. Within its first full year of operation, it became — and remains — a Top 15 firm in Florida.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories