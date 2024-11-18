Ray Rodrigues: Florida’s higher education reforms — preparing students for success in a changing world

Education must rise to meet new demands in today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving world.

Here in Florida, we’re doing just that by leading the way with innovative reforms that ensure our students graduate and have the tools they need to succeed in life. As Chancellor of the State University System of Florida, I’ve seen firsthand how these changes prepare students for the real world, and I couldn’t be more proud of the progress we’re making.

Florida’s higher education system has always been about opportunity. Whether you’re the first in your family to attend college or a working professional looking to advance your career, our reforms are designed with you in mind. They reflect our commitment to ensuring that every student has the chance to succeed, no matter their background. We’re focusing on what matters most — core competencies in science, math, and history — while keeping our general education courses from getting bogged down by divisive ideologies.

Think about it: When you step out into the world after graduation, employers aren’t just looking for a diploma; they’re looking for someone with the skills to adapt, solve problems, and think critically. That’s exactly what we’re helping students develop with these reforms. In many ways, we’re going back to basics, making sure students have a strong foundation they can build on — whether that’s stepping straight into the workforce or continuing on to further their education.

Some might question the changes we’re making, but I truly believe these reforms are the key to keeping Florida’s universities at the forefront of educational excellence. At the same time, we’re working hard to keep higher education affordable. By keeping tuition low and expanding pathways like our 2+2 program, in which students start at community colleges and transfer seamlessly to one of our four-year universities, we’re making sure more Floridians can access a world-class education. Did you know that 77% of students from our system are free of the burden of student loans? That’s nearly unheard of, and it speaks to the value and affordability of a Florida degree.

But that’s not all. We’re working closely with industry leaders to make sure our graduates are ready for the jobs of tomorrow, whether it’s in health care, engineering, or business. And the best part is, you don’t have to leave the state to get these opportunities. Florida’s higher education system is ranked #1 in the nation for quality, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: We’re not standing still. We’ll continue to innovate, adapt, and put students first. Education isn’t just about earning a diploma; it’s about opening doors to new opportunities — and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in Florida. So, whether you’re just starting your college journey or you’re already working toward your degree, know that we’re here to support you every step of the way, committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in higher education.

Dream big, Florida. The future is yours to shape.

___

Ray Rodrigues serves as Chancellor of The Florida State University System.