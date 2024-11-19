November 19, 2024
‘Hammer of Justice’: Elon Musk likens Matt Gaetz to Judge Dredd
Elon Musk. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 19, 20243min3

download - 2024-11-12T090343.972
'A big brain, a spine of steel, and an axe to grind.'

A key adviser to President-elect Donald Trump is unambiguously endorsing Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, using a comic book character to firm up the metaphor and offering the latest sign that the controversial nomination will move forward.

“Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind,” Elon Musk said in a post on X. “He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.”

Dredd had the unique ability to not only arrest criminals but also to put them to death, which goes beyond the traditional parameters of the Office of Attorney General.

Musk also defended Gaetz against the ongoing accusations that he violated ethical or criminal codes. Those allegations ultimately did not lead to charges from the Justice Department, but did provide material for a House Ethics Committee report that Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want released.

“As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Merrick Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed,” Musk pronounced.

Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that the potentially damaging House Ethics report would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.

Reports are that many Republican Senators are reluctant to confirm Gaetz. To that end, the incoming administration has floated a potential recess appointment, as well as using the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, to get around the legislative resistance.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • White Spiteful Demon

    November 19, 2024 at 10:21 am

    He gonna keep until his ass is deported as criminal alien

    Reply

  • White Spiteful Demon

    November 19, 2024 at 10:23 am

    No case is closed,if their is new and compelling evidence

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    November 19, 2024 at 10:31 am

    Musk’s strange influence over Trump.. anyone else getting a Rasputin / Nicholas II vibe here? Of course, that bromance didn’t end well for either of them…

    Reply

Categories