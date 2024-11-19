‘Hammer of Justice’: Elon Musk likens Matt Gaetz to Judge Dredd

A key adviser to President-elect Donald Trump is unambiguously endorsing Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, using a comic book character to firm up the metaphor and offering the latest sign that the controversial nomination will move forward.

“Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind,” Elon Musk said in a post on X. “He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.”

Dredd had the unique ability to not only arrest criminals but also to put them to death, which goes beyond the traditional parameters of the Office of Attorney General.

Musk also defended Gaetz against the ongoing accusations that he violated ethical or criminal codes. Those allegations ultimately did not lead to charges from the Justice Department, but did provide material for a House Ethics Committee report that Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want released.

“As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Merrick Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed,” Musk pronounced.

Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that the potentially damaging House Ethics report would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.

Reports are that many Republican Senators are reluctant to confirm Gaetz. To that end, the incoming administration has floated a potential recess appointment, as well as using the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, to get around the legislative resistance.