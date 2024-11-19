UF to lead new research project to help develop semiconductor industry

The University of Florida (UF) will play a key role in the development of America’s semiconductor industry, as the university takes part in a $285 million project.

UF will be the lead hub among seven locations nationwide that will participate in simulations, called “digital twins,” for the advancement of semiconductor research.

“Digital twins are virtual models that mimic the structure, context, and behavior of a physical counterpart,” a UF news release said Tuesday.

“In semiconductor chip manufacturing, a digital twin can provide a replica of a production line that simulates and optimizes processes, allowing researchers to test new designs and manufacturing techniques without having to build them first. The process results in significant savings in time and money and speeds innovation.”

“This is a signature research and development program of the CHIPS Act of 2022,” added David Arnold, Acting Director of the Florida Semiconductor Institute and the George Kirkland Professor of Engineering at UF.

“Combining UF’s semiconductor expertise with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence capabilities and the power of HiPerGator provided a winning recipe that will allow our region to drive groundbreaking advancements in semiconductor technology and meet the growing demands of the industry.”

Two other UF researchers, Paula Rhines and Volker Sorger, will head up the project in Gainesville. They will direct the Florida and Caribbean hub of the SMART USA Institute.

The project is a collaboration with the Florida Semiconductor Institute. The Legislature funded about $20 million for the UF element of the project.

“As the leader of one of seven national centers, UF will oversee regional research and development initiatives, facilitate the commercialization of new technologies, and drive workforce development programs,” Sorger said.

UF will also use its HiPerGator supercomputer on the project. That computer is one of the nation’s most powerful supercomputers and helps drive down the cost of developing and manufacturing chips.

“Creating chips is extremely expensive and making improvements can take years,” Sorger said.

“The vision for the SMART USA Institute is to boost the semiconductor industry by establishing a new system where we are creating virtual copies of the manufacturing process, allowing companies to test and improve designs before making physical chips. This helps reduce errors, speeds up production, and leads to better, more efficient chips. In essence, we are creating an entire new industry sector via a ‘Twin-Store’ marketplace — the first in the U.S. and in the world.”