November 20, 2024
Rick Scott promises Senators will ‘show up’ to vote on Judges after Ron DeSantis’ criticism

A.G. GancarskiNovember 20, 20244min2

Rick Scott Senate fox
Embry Kidd got through the Senate as key GOP votes missed the session.

President Joe Biden got a Judge through the Senate this week to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, displeasing Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That vote came with several Republican Senators absent. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says his colleagues have learned their lesson and will be in the chamber to vote going forward.

“I think everybody’s going to show up. President Donald Trump’s clear, we’ve got to block these Judges. We’re going to show up and get this done,” Scott said on “America Reports.”

“It’s disappointing that Embry Kidd got through, he’s going to be a radical appeals court Judge, and it’s going to be too bad for all the states, including Florida that’s impacted by him. But I think we’re all going to show up and we’re going to do everything we can to block them.”

Democrats, however, still control the Senate. That means even with full attendance, Republicans may not have much power to stop additional lame-duck appointments.

DeSantis argued otherwise earlier this week.

“This leftist judge would have been voted down and the seat on the important 11th circuit would have been filled by Donald Trump next year had Republicans showed up. Now, the leftist judge will have a lifetime appointment and the people of FL, AL and GA will suffer the consequences,” DeSantis said in a post on the X social media platform.

Senators approved Embry Kidd on a 49-45 vote. Five Republicans missed the vote. That includes Marco Rubio, who is Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman also missed the vote, however, meaning he could have stepped in if needed to get the Democrats another vote had all missing Republicans voted “no.”

Vance, a first-term Senator from Ohio, was working with the administration to vet heads of the FBI, he said in a since-deleted post to X.

Scott said that “some people had some other obligations they thought were important, but I think the President-elect has been clear that these people need to show up, and so I think they’re going to start showing up. I saw JD Vance yesterday, and I think everybody’s going to show up today.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Yrral

    November 20, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Holding your corrupt asses accountable is something criminal do not like

  • It's Complicated

    November 20, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    Until the 119th Congress is sworn in, Senate Democrats (and the three Independents that caucus with them), still have the numerical advantage. If all five Republicans were present for the vote on Kidd, and Fetterman was available to vote “if needed,” that would have resulted in a 50-50 tie, with VP Harris casting the tie-breaker vote. Still confirms Kidd. This is a tempest in a teapot.

