F1 returns to Las Vegas, with prices down from last year

F1 makes its return to Las Vegas on Sunday, and fans making plans to attend should be ready to spend.

A recent report from VegasInsider revealed that fans can expect to spend up to an average of $2,693.14 to attend the Grand Prix in Las Vegas this year. Still need a place to stay? Fans can save up to $839 by booking an Airbnb rather than one of the Las Vegas hotels, with prices for an Airbnb 114% cheaper this year than during last year’s inaugural race.

In 2023, booking two nights in an Airbnb in the Las Vegas area over race weekend averaged $1,946, compared to $1,372.82 for three nights this year.

Last year, Max Verstappen took the checkered flag en route to his third Drivers’ Championship. Verstappen is the betting favorite to repeat this year in Las Vegas.

Tickets to the event will cost you as well. Just one seat in the main grandstand goes for $1,500. Tickets for Saturday’s race are sold out in the grandstands, as are single-day general admission tickets for Saturday. Thursday and Friday tickets remain available via the race’s official website.

The popularity of F1 racing has grown exponentially in the United States since the Netflix documentary, Drive to Survive, debuted in 2019. Prior to the documentary, the average F1 audience in the United States was 554,000 on ESPN. Last year, the Miami Grand Prix, one of three F1 races held in the United States along with Las Vegas and Austin, Texas, drew 2.3 million viewers.

All 23 F1 races are now televised on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.