November 21, 2024
Mercury Public Affairs merges with Chicago firm to expand Midwestern footprint
Stock image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorNovember 21, 20244min0

merger
'This is an opportunity to enhance our capabilities in the midwest and scale our reach nationally.'

Mercury Public Affairs, a bipartisan national strategy firm, is merging with Chicago-based Serafin & Associates to expand its footprint in the Midwest.

Mercury already has offices throughout the U.S., including in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The partnership will give Mercury a presence in Chicago and throughout Illinois by leveraging Serafin’s deep knowledge of the Midwest.

“Mercury-Illinois is fast becoming the premier public affairs firm in the midwest, and joining with Serafin & Associates will accelerate that,” Mercury Partner and Co-Chair Cheri Bustos said. “Our clients require strategic communications counsel and execution, and Serafin has been a leader in this space. Mercury-Illinois will be full service in every sense in the public affairs world.”

Bustos, a former Congresswoman, leads Mercury’s Illinois team.

Added Ashley Walker, Managing Partner in Mercury’s Tampa office: “Year over year, clients lean heavily on us for not only their daily communications needs but also high-stakes alignment with decision makers across the globe. Mercury’s merger with Serafin & Associates marks yet another strategic expansion in our capabilities across the country and the Sunshine State. We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues to deliver impactful results for our clients.”

Serafin & Associates was founded by former reporter and political strategist Thom Serafin, who has been a leader in public affairs and communications in the Midwest for nearly four decades. He has served political, public sector, nonprofit and corporate clients throughout Illinois and across the nation.

“This partnership provides strategic reach and resources throughout North America,” Serafin said. “This is an opportunity to enhance our capabilities in the midwest and scale our reach nationally for Serafin’s clients while creating new opportunities and outcomes for the growing Mercury client base.”

Mercury Public Affairs, part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group, provides numerous client services, including government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research and media strategy. Its grassroots mobilization network operates in all 50 states, with more than 20 offices nationwide.

“Mercury-Illinois and Serafin & Associates coming together is a perfect fit for our clients and future clients that are looking to navigate today’s complex governmental, business and organizational challenges,” Mercury Public Affairs CEO Kiernan Mahoney said. “Our team of senior leaders offers best-in-class strategies for clients that will drive outcomes.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

