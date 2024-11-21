November 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Central Florida lawmakers tapped to lead Senate committees
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, speaks during organizational session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gabrielle RussonNovember 21, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new jobless claims drop for third straight week

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ben Albritton names South Floridians to leadership posts in most Senate committees

HeadlinesInfluence

Tampa Bay Senators feature prominently in new upper chamber committee leadership

FLAPOL111924CH025
Albritton wrote in a memo that he asked members of the minority caucus to serve as Vice Chairs of many committees.

Several Central Florida Senators will hold leadership committee roles for the 2025 Legislative Session, as Senate President Ben Albritton disclosed his list of committee Chairs and Vice Chairs.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur is tapped to continue his role as Chair for the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. Albritton praised Brodeur when he announced Brodeur will remain in charge of the committee.

“He shares my passion for reform and vision for continued investment in these areas,” Albritton wrote on X.

Brodeur responded by calling his role a “tremendous honor to continue the great legacy of responsible conservation.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Sens. Kristen Arrington, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Geraldine Thompson will also be serving as Vice Chairs on several committees.

Smith will be the Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee.

“We need more fair and equitable laws that enhance public safety and reduce Florida’s dependence on mass incarceration,” Smith wrote on X after his new duties. “Lots of work ahead!”

Smith said he was looking forward to working with Sen. Jonathan Martin, who will chair the Criminal Justice Committee.

Thompson will serve as the Vice Chair for the Appropriations Committee for Pre-K-12 education. Chairing the committee is Sen. Danny Burgess.

And Arrington will be Vice Chair of the Commerce and Tourism Committee. The Republican chairing that committee is Sen. Tom Leek.

Albritton wrote in a memo that he asked members of the minority caucus to serve as Vice Chairs of many committees.

“As our largest committees, they serve as the last stop and gateway to the Senate Floor for each piece of legislation. It is important to me that both the Majority and Minority Caucuses have a significant role on these committees,” he said.

“Additionally, many of our vice chairs within our subject-specific appropriations committees are members of the Minority Caucus. In recent years our budget has almost always passed the Senate unanimously. To me, that record is indicative of a process where all Senators feel heard and their input valued, which I want to continue during our new term.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's new jobless claims drop for third straight week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories