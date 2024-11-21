Central Florida lawmakers tapped to lead Senate committees

Several Central Florida Senators will hold leadership committee roles for the 2025 Legislative Session, as Senate President Ben Albritton disclosed his list of committee Chairs and Vice Chairs.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur is tapped to continue his role as Chair for the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. Albritton praised Brodeur when he announced Brodeur will remain in charge of the committee.

“He shares my passion for reform and vision for continued investment in these areas,” Albritton wrote on X.

Brodeur responded by calling his role a “tremendous honor to continue the great legacy of responsible conservation.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Sens. Kristen Arrington, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Geraldine Thompson will also be serving as Vice Chairs on several committees.

Smith will be the Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee.

“We need more fair and equitable laws that enhance public safety and reduce Florida’s dependence on mass incarceration,” Smith wrote on X after his new duties. “Lots of work ahead!”

Smith said he was looking forward to working with Sen. Jonathan Martin, who will chair the Criminal Justice Committee.

Thompson will serve as the Vice Chair for the Appropriations Committee for Pre-K-12 education. Chairing the committee is Sen. Danny Burgess.

And Arrington will be Vice Chair of the Commerce and Tourism Committee. The Republican chairing that committee is Sen. Tom Leek.

Albritton wrote in a memo that he asked members of the minority caucus to serve as Vice Chairs of many committees.

“As our largest committees, they serve as the last stop and gateway to the Senate Floor for each piece of legislation. It is important to me that both the Majority and Minority Caucuses have a significant role on these committees,” he said.

“Additionally, many of our vice chairs within our subject-specific appropriations committees are members of the Minority Caucus. In recent years our budget has almost always passed the Senate unanimously. To me, that record is indicative of a process where all Senators feel heard and their input valued, which I want to continue during our new term.”