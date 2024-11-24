November 24, 2024
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson pushes Florida-based dishes for Thanksgiving
What's Florida's go-to Thanksgiving side dish?

Drew Dixon

florida's side dish
While encouraging Florida dishes and ingredients for Thanksgiving, Florida Agriculture Commissioner reminds residents to be charitable, too.

While many Floridians celebrating Thanksgiving feasts with recipes from their home states brought here by transplants, the state’s agriculture commissioner is reminding residents there are plenty of holiday recipes that include produce and ingredients from right here in the Sunshine State.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has launched a campaign to point out Floridians can cook up dishes for Thanksgiving that originate from here in Florida. The “Fresh From Florida” program has a long list of dishes that focus on flavors and tastes from Florida.

The website details a “traditional Florida Thanksgiving menu” that details recipes such as Florida orange-cinnamon cider, sweet corn and sausage stuffing, peanut and chocolate cupcakes among many other suggestions using Florida ingredients. There’s even a separate menu for a “coastal Thanksgiving menu” which leans toward more seafood dishes including Florida grouper, oysters, crab and other saltwater cuisine.

 The site features a video as well that demonstrates how to prepare some of the dishes and meals.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, share a meal, and show gratitude,” said Simpson. “There’s no better way to do that than by incorporating ‘Fresh From Florida’ products into your holiday menu and supporting our hardworking farmers who provide us with an abundance of fresh, nutritious food.”

Simpson is also encouraging Floridians to show gratitude for their good fortune and share that fortune by giving to the needy. Simpson said those who can afford it should buy a few items extra and contact community food banks and other charitable organizations. He said it doesn’t take much to provide a little help to the less fortunate in Florida, especially those who were adversely affected this year by Hurricanes Helene and Milton within two weeks of each other in September and October, respectively.

“While shopping for your Thanksgiving feast, I encourage you to pick up an extra item or two to donate to your local food bank. Many families in our state are still recovering from recent storms, and a small act of kindness can make a big difference,” Simpson said.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

